3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. South Carolina
The Fearless Prediction is quite sad, knowing that college football season is almost over. We don’t plan to finish on a down note. Let’s get after it with the 11th game of the year for Tennessee as it hits the road to play South Carolina. Losses to Alabama,...
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender gives candid take on playing against Tennessee Vols’ up-tempo offense
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Zaach Pickens met with reporters on Tuesday and he was asked about playing against the Tennessee Vols‘ up-tempo offense. The Gamecocks and the Vols are set to play in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday night. Pickens admitted that going against Tennessee’s tempo will...
FOX Carolina
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
Bowl projections following Week 11
South Carolina has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups coming against Tennessee this week and then to cap off the regular season, it will head to Clemson for the annual rivalry game. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) will be heading to a bowl game this season after securing...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina
Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WLTX.com
Benedict wins first championship, students excited
The team is heading into the NCAA Division Two playoffs. The team is on an 11 game winning streak.
WIS-TV
USC Women’s Basketball teams up with Rewind to help beat Type Two diabetes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and the Gamecock women’s basketball team is joining forces with Rewind to help beat Type II diabetes on SC. Raven “Hollywood” Johnson and lead Dietician for team Rewind, Anna Siu joined WIS’ Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw in...
one37pm.com
Brea Beal: The Superstar Athlete With Big Plans For the Future
Brea Beal. Walking Bucket. South Carolina Gamecocks superstar. And now, a commissioned artist. Beal’s rise to being one of the top players in the nation has been well documented over the course of these past several years, dating back to her high school days at Rock Island High where her some of her major accomplishments were winning Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and Illinois Miss Basketball twice, a first-team All-American recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic, and finishing her career there as the all-time leading scorer in the Western Big 6 Conference.
Sumter, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sumter. The West Florence High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The West Florence High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
coladaily.com
Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington
Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
abcnews4.com
Attorney General Wilson announces settlement in Walmart opioid epidemic allegations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that he has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3...
abccolumbia.com
FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
WIS-TV
Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
WIS-TV
Premium Peanut breaks ground on multi-million Orangeburg County investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Premium Peanut broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million investment into Orangeburg County. The peanut shelling company said the expansion is $64.3 million and will create 130 new jobs. Premium Peanut was founded in 2014 and has grown to a capacity of around 300,000 tons, which they say amounts to about 10% of the entire U.S. peanut crop.
Domestic violence shooting leads to barricaded incident in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 300 block of Westgate Drive in West Columbia was blocked off Tuesday morning as West Columbia Police investigated a situation involving a barricaded individual. The area is off Wattling Road, near Augusta Road/US 1, close to Exit 111 to I-26 in Lexington County. West...
wach.com
Temperatures staying on the cool side this week, another chance of rain on the way
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Temperatures tumbled over the weekend and they don't recover any time soon. From Saturday into Sunday, we went from the 70s to the 50s. That means most of us fell 20 degrees, give or take, in just 24 hours!. The thermometer will be stuck in the...
