saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The Fearless Prediction is quite sad, knowing that college football season is almost over. We don’t plan to finish on a down note. Let’s get after it with the 11th game of the year for Tennessee as it hits the road to play South Carolina. Losses to Alabama,...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Bowl projections following Week 11

South Carolina has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups coming against Tennessee this week and then to cap off the regular season, it will head to Clemson for the annual rivalry game. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) will be heading to a bowl game this season after securing...
COLUMBIA, SC
WAAY-TV

Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina

Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
one37pm.com

Brea Beal: The Superstar Athlete With Big Plans For the Future

Brea Beal. Walking Bucket. South Carolina Gamecocks superstar. And now, a commissioned artist. Beal’s rise to being one of the top players in the nation has been well documented over the course of these past several years, dating back to her high school days at Rock Island High where her some of her major accomplishments were winning Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and Illinois Miss Basketball twice, a first-team All-American recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic, and finishing her career there as the all-time leading scorer in the Western Big 6 Conference.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington

Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Premium Peanut breaks ground on multi-million Orangeburg County investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Premium Peanut broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million investment into Orangeburg County. The peanut shelling company said the expansion is $64.3 million and will create 130 new jobs. Premium Peanut was founded in 2014 and has grown to a capacity of around 300,000 tons, which they say amounts to about 10% of the entire U.S. peanut crop.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

