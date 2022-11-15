ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Trojan

Comic Relief: Musk kills comedy

I started this semester off absolutely elated to have a column dedicated to comedy. Finally, I could write about what I’m passionate about. Then, I got caught up with profiles and events and a couple of (painful) emergency listicles. Add my editor duties on top of that, and my beautiful little column fell through the cracks. However, I knew it was time for a resurrection to pay my respects to a very special man, the king of comedy, Elon Musk.
Parade

Martha Stewart Reveals Her Celebrity Crush: 'He Is So Cute'

Martha Stewart has previously talked about her affection for Pete Davidson, discussing the comedian during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show, and now she's revealing a different celebrity she has a crush on. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stewart casually described the person...

Comments / 0

Community Policy