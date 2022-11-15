Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Trojan
Comic Relief: Musk kills comedy
I started this semester off absolutely elated to have a column dedicated to comedy. Finally, I could write about what I’m passionate about. Then, I got caught up with profiles and events and a couple of (painful) emergency listicles. Add my editor duties on top of that, and my beautiful little column fell through the cracks. However, I knew it was time for a resurrection to pay my respects to a very special man, the king of comedy, Elon Musk.
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
Martha Stewart Reveals Her Celebrity Crush: 'He Is So Cute'
Martha Stewart has previously talked about her affection for Pete Davidson, discussing the comedian during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show, and now she's revealing a different celebrity she has a crush on. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stewart casually described the person...
Tell Us What You Think Are The Funniest TV Moments Of The Year
This year was weird. Let's laugh about it together!
Comments / 0