Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
The 5 Can’t-Miss 6A Playoff Games
It’s Week 2 of the UIL High School Football postseason when the matchups get more competitive and the stakes are higher. VYPE breaks down the top games and who will steal the headlines this weekend. ... TOP 5 GAMES IN HOUSTON. NORTH SHORE VS DICKINSON. THE PROSPECTUS: North Shore...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: There’s a new UH Shasta; 2 orphaned cougar cubs acquired by Houston Zoo🐈🐈
HOUSTON – Two male cougar cubs, found alone in Washington state, have found a new home at the Houston Zoo, the zoo said Thursday. Word comes after the death of Shasta VI, the University of Houston’s mascot, in August. The zoo said shortly after sending out the word...
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD leaders say they are expanding Pre-K classrooms, programming to help combat district’s decline in enrollment
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District leaders say they are expanding Pre-K classrooms and programming. It’s one of the ways they’re hoping to turn around a 14% decline in enrollment. Kallie Benes has a lot of great memories with her two little ones, but she says enrolling...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community
HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
Click2Houston.com
Thanksgiving countdown: Tracking your turkey day trot!
Hello Houston, welcome back! Can you believe we are exactly one week away from Thanksgiving? That is wild to me. Time is flying!. If you’re planning on spending a few extra days with loved ones this year and beat the traffic, according to data collected by Waze last year, the Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast shows it’s better to head out Monday or Tuesday before turkey day. Thanksgiving Day itself is actually the least trafficked of the entire holiday weekend.
Click2Houston.com
Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house, now open in Katy
HOUSTON – If you’re looking for the perfect spot for the kids to burn off some energy during the Thanksgiving break, we found the perfect spot!. Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house, is now set up in Katy Mills Mall. The Big Bounce America tour...
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
Click2Houston.com
HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment
HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
Click2Houston.com
Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy
Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
Click2Houston.com
Major crash on feeder road causing traffic backup on Beltway 8 at Gessner
HOUSTON – A crash reported on the feeder road has caused a major traffic backup during rush hour on Beltway 8 at Gessner Road, according to Houston TranStar. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Beltway 8-West Southbound at US-90 Alternate and S. Main Street. The cause...
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Click2Houston.com
Families Helping Families: Houston-area non-profit needs help with grocery donations ahead of holidays
RICHMOND, Texas – A Houston-area man is now making it his mission to help families who may be struggling through the holiday season. “There will always be somebody that needs something,” Quincy Collins said. Collins is the founder of the non-profit organization, Families Helping Families. On Wednesday, Collins...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this Heights condo on the market for $995K with grand scale, style
HOUSTON – A Heights home on the market for $995,000 has caught our real-estate roving eye. As many of you know, we often focus on the massive home, the luxury estate, the historical prize. This condo caught our eye for its scale and features. The home at 1714 Ashland...
Click2Houston.com
5-vehicle crash clears on I-45 northbound at FM 518 in Galveston County, TranStar says
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A five-vehicle crash on I-45 at FM 518 in Galveston County that caused all main lanes to close Tuesday has cleared, according to TranStar. Drivers were initially urged to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays. Drivers can now resume driving on the route.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old girl fatally struck by train near Memorial Park, authorities say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train near Memorial Park Tuesday, authorities said. It happened around 3:30 p.m. when authorities said two 17-year-old girls were walking northbound on the train tracks. Investigators said the engineer of the train sounded the...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect armed with rifle shot multiple times during shootout with officers following chase in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is in the hospital after he was shot several times during a shootout with Houston police officers following a pursuit in northwest Houston early Thursday, police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, at around 1 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a 34-year-old...
Click2Houston.com
Man dancing on top of 18-wheeler knocked off, killed when truck drives under bridge, police say
A 25-year-old man dancing on an 18-wheeler was knocked off the vehicle and died when it passed under a bridge, police said. The incident occurred on Nov. 10 at about 11:35 a.m. in the 2500 block of the Eastex Freeway, the Houston Police Department said in a release. The driver...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month. On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 43-year-old reported missing last seen in west Houston, family says
HOUSTON – The family of a 43-year-old man says they haven’t been able to locate him since last month. According to a police report, Edward Jerome Gholar was last seen in the 2700 block of S. Kirkwood Road on Oct. 31. Edwards’s sister, whom he’s lived with for...
Comments / 0