disneyfoodblog.com

You Have to See the Crowds in Disney World Today to Believe Them

The holidays aren’t the only things picking up in Disney World right now!. We’ve continued to watch holiday decorations and touches pop-up across Disney World and now we’re seeing more of the holiday crowds start to come to the parks. Not only do the holidays draw people to the parks, but there was also the runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon which brought LOTS of runners to Disney World! But today, after the race weekend has ended, the crowds were even bigger and you’ve gotta see them to believe them.
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER

Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneytips.com

The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of

You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
cohaitungchi.com

Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022

Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week

It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneydining.com

More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure

We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!

One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today

A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
disneytips.com

Learn The Backstories Behind Every Walt Disney World Roller Coaster

Roller coasters might just be the most popular amusement park attraction in the entire world. Dating back to the days of the first parks in New York’s Coney Island, roller coasters have always been high-speed, high-thrill attractions that serve as preeminent draws to hard-working people just looking to let their hair down and have a good time.
TheStreet

Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
DoYouRemember?

Disney Upsets Guests By Continuing On With The Splash Mountain Retheme

It seems like the days of Splash Mountain are numbered as Disney World is a few steps closer to totally expunging it. The company had announced its intent to revamp the attraction center in 2020 as a result of the petitions that were gotten during the Black Lives Matter movement. The water park ride which is tied to the racist and slavery-glorifying movie, Song of the South, will be replaced by the 2019 movie, The Princess and the Frog.
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!

