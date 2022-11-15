ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

John Tesh to perform free Christmas concert at Jupiter's Carlin Park

By T.A. Walker
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbF28_0jBXGtdD00

Musician John Tesh and his band will bring "A Jazzy Swingin' Christmas" to Jupiter's Seabreeze Amphitheater on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m.

"For this show where we're going back in time. We're going to do old school Christmas. We think people are, they've had enough of new school stuff, so we are going to go back to the 1950s when Christmas music started like big band," Tesh said.

Tesh's Christmas shows are full of energy and Christmas cheer.

"I'm pretty codependent, so if we're looking at the audience and somebody is bored we will add two songs or go into the audience and massage people's shoulders," Tesh said.

Many remember Tesh as the OG anchor from Entertainment Tonight. He now has a nationwide radio show called "Intelligence For Your Life," which airs nightly on Oldies 95.9 and 106.9 in northern Palm Beach County.

A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas

Dec. 10 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Jupiter’s Carlin Park

Presented by Oldies 95.9 / 106.9 FM and Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation

The show is free but VIP upgrades are available. For tickets, click here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach elementary school students unearth time capsule

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golden Grove Elementary School celebrated its silver anniversary on Wednesday. During a special ceremony, school leaders gathered with students and faculty, revealing a 25-year-old time capsule with treasures from previous students. A moment of joy: News We Love. All four former principals and the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies

Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting

1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
iheart.com

Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner

Some people on the Treasure Coast have more money. The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida

AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Deerfield Beach : A Best For Nature Lover

One of the most popular attractions in Deerfield Beach is the International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach is home to several popular restaurants. Deerfield Beach is home to a diverse group of cultures. MORE FROM NOMAD LAWYER :. A Travel Guide to Deerfield Beach Florida. The quieter side of Deerfield Beach...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy