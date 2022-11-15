Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
LDWF Trip Ticket Staff Available During Upcoming Remote License Sales
Nov. 29 – Dec. 1. The Trip Ticket program requires wholesale/retail seafood dealers and wholesale/retail reptile and amphibian dealers purchasing or accepting transfers of catch from commercial fishermen or reptile/amphibian collectors to submit trip tickets to LDWF. Trip tickets capture information about the catch – what it is, where it was caught, how it was caught, and how much was caught. Fresh product license holders (commercial fishermen licensed to sell their catch directly to consumers) are also required to submit trip tickets.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Wins Bid to Host the 2023 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, has successfully won the hosting rights to the 2023 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, a competitive roller derby competition made up of teams from across the United States. The competition will take place at Warren J. Harang Municipal...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana’s Statewide School Performance Score Returns to Pre-Pandemic Level
The Louisiana Department of Education today released 2021-22 school performance scores for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems. These results signal a continued academic recovery for students following unprecedented school disruptions caused by the pandemic and numerous hurricanes. Scores released today show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score...
houmatimes.com
Bollinger Shipyards Completes Acquisition of Vt Halter Marine and St Engineering Halter Marine Offshore
Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”), the largest privately-owned and operated shipbuilder in the United States, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (“STEHMO”). The transformational transaction cements Bollinger’s position as a globally recognized, leading designer and builder of high-performance vessels and complex structures for government and commercial customers.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Receives HUD Grant Agreement for Additional $1.72 Billion for the 2020-21 Storms
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a second grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for recovery from Louisiana’s devastating 2020-21 storms. The agreement establishes a $1.27 billion line of credit for recovery from Hurricane Ida and the...
houmatimes.com
As flu cases dramatically increase in Louisiana, LDH urges the public to get vaccinated
As flu cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the Southeast, the Louisiana Department of Health urges the public to get vaccinated to ensure protection during peak flu season and the approaching holidays. As of November 14, influenza activity in Louisiana continues to increase dramatically and already has reached its...
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Celebrates One Year Since Passage of BIL, $4 Billion in Infrastructure Funding for Louisiana and Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Funding for Women and Minority Businesses
One year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), $4 billion in BIL funding has already been announced for more than 120 projects across Louisiana. The state is also expected to receive approximately $5.9 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges, according to the White House.
