Pierz, MN

1070 KHMO-AM

Midwest Trail Cam Shows Family of 5 Bears, 1 Tries to Eat It

It's one of the largest bear families I've seen in the Midwest. A trail cam video shows 5 black bears roaming the woods late at night while 1 of the cubs tried to eat the camera. Gage Outdoors recently shared this trail cam video on YouTube. They didn't disclose the...
Midwest Trail Cam Shows a Stunning Black Wolf in the Woods

Even if you stare at trail cam videos for days on end, it's not likely you'll see anything remotely as cool as what appeared on this Midwestern trail cam. It was a stunning black wolf that got curious with the camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project which is located in the northern...
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
The Independent

Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food

A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
justpene50

A Goat with Cyclops Eyes

© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.
Tyla

People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone

People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
In Missouri Is It Legal To Drive With Your Dog in a Truck Bed?

When I see dogs in truck beds it scares me to death. I am sure they are all trained to stay in the truck bed, but you never know what could happen. You see it on main roads in town, country/rural roads, and sometimes even on the interstate, but in Missouri can you legally drive with a dog or poet in your truck bed? There are only six states that make it illegal to drive with a dog in the truck bed and Missouri is not one of them. According to Animal Law,
MISSOURI STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
Outsider.com

‘Blonde’ Wolf Captured on Trail Cam in Extremely Rare Video: WATCH

Wild trail-cam footage captured a very rare sight recently as a uniquely blonde wolf saunters past. The clip, which was shared on the social media site by the Voyageurs Wolf Project shares the moment the lightly hued animal comes into view, investigating a stone stuck in the ground as it explores the wilderness.
