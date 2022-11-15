ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football: Home finale has significance beyond the outcome

On paper, LSU’s game Saturday against Alabama Birmingham at Tiger Stadium has little significance. The Tigers, now No. 6 in the updated college football playoff rankings, have clinched the SEC West title. They will play for the SEC Championship. No matter what happens against the 5-5 Blazers, the Tigers...
Richard Johnson names a key for LSU to knock off Georgia in Atlanta

The SEC Championship Game is set and it’ll feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pending any further injuries, Georgia is expected to be favored in the conference championship. However, the SEC Network’s Richard Johnson identifies a key that could propel LSU to capture the crown.
