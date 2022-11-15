Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call

Read full article on original website
Parma marijuana grower and cultivator planning donations to city
PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center, LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
cleveland19.com
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
West Creek Conservancy offers to buy 23 acres near I-77 from Broadview Heights for $185,000
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- West Creek Conservancy, a Parma-based land preservation group, has offered $185,000 for 23 acres of city-owned land near Interstate 77. The land is part of a 44½-acre parcel at the end of Treeworth Boulevard, which runs off the north side of Ohio 82 just west of GetGo. The city would like to extend Treeworth through this parcel, develop part of it and preserve the 23-acre section, which contains Chippewa Creek.
Local veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before city council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park to Village Green Veterans Memorial Park. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 and 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
CertainTeed moves Lakewood plant to Strongsville, receives Ohio grant
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- CertainTeed – a Malvern, Pa.-based maker of construction materials with more than 150 locations in the United States and Canada -- has moved its Lakewood plant to Strongsville. The company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month at its new Strongsville building, 16065 Imperial Parkway. The...
Chronicle-Telegram
Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million
ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
Richmond Heights police force adds three officers with experience working for neighboring departments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A City Council Safety Committee meeting was the backdrop Tuesday (Nov. 15) as Mayor Kim Thomas ceremonially swore in the three newest members of the Richmond Heights Police Department. The new officers are all lateral transfers from other police departments. A lateral transfer allows a police...
North Ridgeville Schools and city plans for new facilities on hold after ballot failure
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of tax increases that would have paved the way for new North Ridgeville City School District and city facilities failed on the Nov. 8 ballot. The vote was 53.75 percent against vs. 46.25 percent in support, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Thousands without power after lake-effect snow
As predicted, the FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking lake-effect snow that is impacting roadways in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga County.
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal now active in University Circle
CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle since Monday, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, was activated on East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
ideastream.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
cleveland19.com
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
Fairview Park investigating attempted carjacking of Lakewood man on dead-end street
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A potential Friday night date for a 25-year-old man ended up becoming a visit to the hospital for a bullet wound in the back last week in Fairview Park. “A resident of Lakewood met a female via social media,” Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard said. “They made arrangements to meet up. She told him she lived on the north end of Grannis Road, which is a dead-end street.
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
Former Trumbull County official passes away
Trumbull County's former director of Human Resources has died.
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
Cleveland.com
