Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO