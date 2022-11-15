Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Syracuse.com
Section III hockey players poll: Who has the messiest locker?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III hockey players often need to be organized and clean on the ice to get an advantage, but that doesn’t always carry over into the locker room. >> Section III hockey players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (21 photos)
Meet Section III’s boys, girls volleyball state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Girls volleyball teams from Westhill and Living Word Academy and the boys squad from Jamesville-DeWitt will be chasing after state titles this weekend. All three of those Section III have reached their respective class semifinals. which will be held Saturday in the Capital Region.
3 former Section III stars will be captains for the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team
Syracuse, N.Y. —Three former Section III lacrosse stars will help lead the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team as captains. Pete Fiorini, Griffin Cook, and Max Rosa were selected to wear a captains’ C on their jerseys next season. along with Cole Kirst and defenseman Caden Kol.
Final boys soccer state poll: Skaneateles tops Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer state rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. After winning its third straight state championship, Skaneateles finishes the season ranked No. 1 in Class B.
Section III boys basketball media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 57 Section III boys basketball teams shared the fun of preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice began Monday, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with opposing friends soon-to-be turned...
Syracuse’s big three offensive problems come down to one thing: depth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early in the 2022 season, it looked like Dino Babers had finally perfected the recipe for a game-winning Syracuse football offense. His fourth offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, seemed to be the perfect partner in terms of coaching mentality. The program was returning conference-leading running back Sean Tucker, who set records in 2021. With Oronde Gadsden as his primary target, Garrett Shrader was able to change the narrative on his talent as a quarterback.
The latest buzz for Cicero-North Syracuse marching band: Shaved heads are payoff for title
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse trumpet player Jamison Walker knew he had a lot of hair. That had to be obvious to everyone. It fell down to his shoulders.
Tipoff of Syracuse basketball game vs. Bryant changed to avoid conflict with SU-Boston College football
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a new start time. The Orange’s game against the Bulldogs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving is now scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m, according to the SU athletic communications department. The SU-Bryant game was originally set for 7 p.m.
Syracuse’s loss to Colgate elicits as many rants as it does questions from readers (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I received a lot of emails at the Mailbox following Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday. However, most didn’t include questions. They were more along the lines of rants.
‘Unspeakable grief’: Syracuse’s Robert Anae and Jason Beck speak out in aftermath of UVA tragedy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers spoke Monday about how the deaths of three Virginia football players had affected the Syracuse football building. SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck both coached in the same positions at UVA for six seasons before joining Babers’ staff. The...
Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
CBA star receiver Syair Torrance makes college choice
Christian Brothers Academy standout receiver Syair Torrence has announced where he will continue his academic and athletic career. The junior receiver announced he will attend Syracuse University via his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
Syracuse freshman wide receiver entering transfer portal in December
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Colgate
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Binghamton
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 92-59 victory against Binghamton on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Binghamton_women_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Felisha Legette-Jack...
Crunch rally for shootout win over Springfield Thunderbirds
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime before defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4, in shootout today at MassMutual Center. The Crunch are now 5-6-1-2 on the season and jump out to a 1-0-0-0 lead in the two-game season series against the...
Section III girls basketball players poll: Who is your team’s glue girl?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with star basketball players who will always have the big-time highlights and dominate the headlines, but it’s the players doing the behind-the-scenes work that truly hold a team together like glue. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022...
Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
Syracuse O-lineman Matthew Bergeron accepts 2023 Senior Bowl invite
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fans will have an extra chance to watch Matthew Bergeron once the season is over. Bergeron is one of 31 players to have accepted an invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl thus far, the bowl announced Wednesday via Twitter. The SU left tackle shared...
Wake-up call? Colgate stuns Syracuse for 2nd year in a row: ‘We’re not as good as we thought’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Colgate Raiders walked into the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night and taught the Syracuse Orange a lesson. Several lessons, really, in the process of handing the Orange an 80-68 loss, but one lesson in particular loomed above the rest.
