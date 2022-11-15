BLOOMINGTON — An attempted home invasion in Bloomington ended with a resident shooting at the invader. Bloomington officers were called to an apartment on Brandon Court shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. The 43-year-old resident told police a man tried to open his front door while he was sitting in a recliner with his 4-year-old daughter on his lap. The man’s teenage son and his wife were also in the apartment.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO