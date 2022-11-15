ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing With The Stars Week 9 Semi-Finals Recap: Which Couples Will Compete In The Season 31 Finale?

By Kim Stempel
 2 days ago
Dancing With The Stars Week 9 Semi-Finals Recap: Which Couples Will Compete In The Season 31 Finale?

Last week, two couples were cut from the Dancing with the Stars competition. Heidi D’Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev were sent home , along with fan favorite, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino , and pro Koko Iwasaki .

Here we are at the DWTS semi-finals! Now each couple will perform a ballroom dance and a Latin dance that they haven’t performed yet. Then, two more couples will exit the ballroom ahead of the finale next week. Let’s go!

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Comedian, actor, and host Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson danced a fiery Paso Doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin. Wayne incorporated an emotional story from his marriage into the routine. Judge Len Goodman mentioned a stumble near the end. Derek Hough also called out Wayne’s shoulders and hips. Bruno Tonioli called it “a fantastic performance.”

And Witney is expecting her second baby! Congrats, Witney! The duo scored 36/40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Actor Daniel Durant , who starred in CODA , performed a Viennese Waltz with Britt Stewart to Jack Garratt’s “Surprise Yourself.” Derek praised Daniel’s lines and his arms. Bruno dubbed Daniel “Prince Charming” because so many have fallen in love with him. Len called the dance “skippy” at times. The couple received 35/40 from the judges.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko danced a feisty Paso Doble to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga . I love the section with Shangela dancing with the fan alone in the spotlight. Bruno loved the dance but pointed out that Shangela missed a pass. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called it “gorgeous.” Len enjoyed the traditional mix of steps. The duo scored 36/40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and partner Mark Ballas danced an elegant Viennese Waltz to Joji’s “Glimpse of Us.” Carrie Ann called it “perfection on top of perfection.” She praised the couple for showing emotion. Len said it “took his breath away.” Derek praised Charli as “the first celebrity to look like a ballroom dancer.” I predict some great scores! The judges gave Charli and Mark 40/40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Actor Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater were in the bottom three couples last week. They performed a cha-cha to “Satisfied” by Galantis ft. MAX. Trevor made Bruno’s dream come true by taking off his shirt and tossing it to Bruno.

Derek and Len both called out Trevor’s footwork. Carrie Ann said the routine was “strong and clean.” The duo received a 32/40 from the judges.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy danced a breathtaking waltz to Des’ree’s “I’m Kissing You.” Gabby opened up about her breakup with fiancé Erich Schwer in the package. She explained what a strong relationship her father and stepmom have and wanted to express that in their routine.

Derek called the performance “flawless.” Bruno praised the difficulty of the routine and change of pace. Carrie Ann felt that it was a “very human and wonderfully danced waltz.” Val and Gabby earned 40/40.

Len’s Big Announcement

Len announced that this is his last season judging on DWTS . What?! Len would like to spend more time with his family in Britain. All the judges gave him tearful hugs. He received a standing ovation from the ballroom.

And now, it is time for the second round of dances.

Wayne and Witney

The duo danced an emotional Viennese Waltz to James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” He dedicated it to his grandmother, who passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease. Wayne performed the song. Derek thought Wayne’s frame got a bit small sometimes. Carrie Ann said that Wayne’s grandma would be proud. The duo received 37/40.

Daniel and Britt

Daniel and Britt performed a fun samba routine to “Light It Up (Remix)” by Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG. Derek was amazed by Daniel’s technique. Carrie Ann praised Daniel’s “swagger.” Daniel and Britt scored 34/40.

Shangela and Gleb

Shangela and Gleb danced a romantic Viennese Waltz to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Carrie Ann literally bowed down to Shangela. Len praised the fluidity of the dance but said Shangela’s head position was off sometimes. The duo earned 37/40.

Charli and Mark

Mark and Charli performed a dramatic Paso Doble to “Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina. Mark played guitar during Charli’s solo. Carrie Ann came out and hugged both Charli and Mark. She called the performance “mind-blowing.” Len called it “fantastic.” The judges awarded the couple 40/40.

Trevor and Emma

This couple danced a lovely Viennese Waltz to Judah Kelly’s “Count on Me.” Trevor dedicated the dance to Emma . Len liked the amount of time in hold but called it “a bit skippy.” Derek praised Emma and Trevor’s partnership and their chemistry. The duo earned 33/40.

Gabby and Val

This duo performed a fiery Paso Doble to Brian Setzer’s “Malagueña.” Derek loved “the power and attack.” Carrie Ann praised Gabby’s “ferocity and intensity.” Gabby and Val received 40/40.

The Judges’ Leaderboard

Trevor and Emma are in sixth place. Daniel and Britt are in fifth place. Charli and Mark and Gabby and Val are tied for first place.

The Double Elimination

The couple with the lowest combination of viewer votes and judges’ scores will be eliminated immediately. The bottom three couples are Shangela and Gleb , Trevor and Emma , and Daniel and Britt . Trevor and Emma are eliminated.

The judges unanimously decide to save Shangela and Gleb . Daniel and Britt are sent home just shy of the DWTS finale.

TELL US- DID YOUR FAVORITE COUPLE MAKE IT INTO THE FINALE? WHO DO YOU THINK WILL WIN THE MIRROR BALL TROPHY? ARE YOU SAD THAT THIS IS LEN’S LAST SEASON?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]

