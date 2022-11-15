Raquel Leviss Says That She Is “Just Keeping My Distance” From Katie Maloney

Vanderpump Rules fans were surprised when Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called it quits . Season 9 of VPR was all about their engagement , which Tom Sandoval helped fund . In a memorable moment, Raquel returned the ring during the Pump Rules reunion.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz also pulled the plug on their relationship. After 12 years together, Katie filed for divorce . She spoke out about the reasons for their split on her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me . “I felt like I was drifting, and I couldn’t stop it,” she stated. US Weekly reported that the duo’s divorce was finalized on October 12, 2022.

But when newly single Raquel and Schwartz allegedly hooked up , Katie wasn’t pleased. Raquel and Schwartz reportedly got extra cozy at Brock Davies and Scheana Shay’s extravagant wedding in Riviera Cancun, Mexico .

Katie supposedly blamed Scheana for the two adults possibly hooking up. The couple previously sparked romance rumors at Coachella , but Schwartz denied them.

According to a source at the nuptials, Katie saw Raquel and Schwartz “heavily making out.” The insider added, “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

Schwartz recently spoke highly of Raquel’s personality . “She has so much depth and character,” he said. But Schwartz doesn’t see a future with her. “I have a great admiration for her, and we’re tight, we’re friends, we’re boys,” he stated. Awkward!

Raquel told US Weekly at BravoCon that her relationship with Katie isn’t in a good place. Shocker! “[We are] not on the best terms,” Raquel said. “I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings.” That is probably wise since Raquel has seen Tequila Katie in action.

Raquel mentioned that she and Schwartz have developed a friendship. She explained, “Right now, we’re good friends. I feel like [our breakups] kind of brought us together as friends and we’ve been able to support each other.” The Bambi-eyed model added, “I wasn’t expecting that friendship to blossom, but I’m happy that it did.”

Raquel weighed in on her life as a single lady during the Vanderpump Rules panel at BravoCon. “I’m single and I’m living my life,” she said.

Meanwhile, Katie has moved on with a 25-year-old named Satchel Clendenin . But Katie still made time to troll Raquel over her support of Tom Tom. The @_surrules Instagram account shared a screenshot of Raquel sporting a Tom Tom shirt while on Instagram Live. Apparently, supporting the restaurant your ex-husband has a stake in isn’t cool. “She a fan girl,” Katie wrote. “Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the Tom’s .” Raquel responded to Katie on the @_surrurles Instagram . “I admit… I am a fan of the Tom’s,” she wrote.

I have a feeling that Season 10 of VPR is going to be worth the wait.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT RAQUEL IS AVOIDING KATIE? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH SEASON 10 OF PUMP RULES? DO YOU THINK THAT RAQUEL WAS HOPING FOR A RELATIONSHIP WITH SCHWARTZ?

[Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images]

The post Raquel Leviss Says That She Is “Just Keeping My Distance” From Katie Maloney appeared first on Reality Tea .