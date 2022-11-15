Bomb Threat Closes Lehigh School For Third Day In A Row

For the third consecutive school day, classes at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute in Schnecksville were disrupted Tuesday, Nov. 15 due to a violent threat, administrators said in a post on the school website.

Officials said the threat was reported just before 8:30 a.m., sending the school into lockdown.

Pennsylvania State Police were already onsite due to similar threats that closed the school on Friday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 14, administrators said.

Those threats were transmitted via the anonymous tipster app Safe2Say, both remain under criminal investigation by state police, Daily Voice has previously reported .

LCTI was not immediately available for comment.