'Adored and never forgotten': Family pay tribute to Noah McAleese, two, who died in a 'tragic' incident on an Antrim farm leaving the community 'heartbroken'
Tributes have poured in for an 'adored' toddler who died in an incident on a farm in Antrim yesterday, as his heartbroken family vow he will 'never be forgotten'. The little boy has been named locally as Noah Shea McAleese, and tributes have been paid across the 'heartbroken' communities of Dunloy and Ballymoney.
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
BBC
South West Acute Hospital temporarily loses emergency general surgery
Emergency general surgery is to be temporarily withdrawn from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, the Western Health Trust has said. The trust said this was necessary to protect the public's safety after it had problems recruiting surgical staff. Despite saying the move was temporary, the trust did not...
BBC
Craigavon Area hospital emergency department 'under extreme pressure'
The Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital is working "under extreme pressure" and "far beyond capacity". The hospital said 138 patients are in its emergency department (ED) with other patients waiting outside in ambulances for extended periods. The Northern Trust has also said EDs at the Antrim Area and Causeway...
BBC
Nottingham library campaigners concerned over decision delay
Delays to a final decision on three threatened libraries in Nottingham have left campaigners frustrated, they said. Earlier this month the city council's ruling Labour group voted to overturn a plan to close libraries in Radford-Lenton, Aspley and Basford. But an official vote by the authority's executive board, expected on...
BBC
Concerns raised over Highland rural fire service cover
Highland councillors have raised concerns about the availability of firefighters in their areas. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said, like the rest of the UK, it was facing recruitment challenges. But Caithness and Sutherland councillors said it meant there were times when there was no fire cover for...
Business Secretary hails importance of King for British firms
The King’s “convening power” gives businesses in the UK an advantage, Grant Shapps has said.Charles, along with his brother The Earl of Wessex, The Duke of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent, met small business owners at a Buckingham Palace reception on Wednesday evening.Among the notable attendees were entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones, as well as the Business Secretary and other ministers, who hailed the reception’s “special” importance.Mr Shapps said: “When I started my company when I was 21, I had no assets to speak of, but there was something called the loan guarantee scheme.“And that was the...
BBC
Northern Ireland nightlife: Campaigners call for later public transport
Later public transport and staggered closing times for pubs and nightclubs are among measures that would transform nightlife in Northern Ireland. That is according to a new report from the Free the Night organisation, which campaigns to improve nightlife. It also said that major towns and cities in Northern Ireland...
BBC
QEQM Margate: Revamped A&E department opens doors to patients
The emergency department at one of the biggest hospitals in the South East has been expanded and modernised after a multimillion-pound investment. Patients at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate will see new, larger treatment areas from Wednesday. The revamp includes a new waiting area and...
BBC
Mark H Durkan: Sister's lost photo found in charity shop book
A long lost photograph of a Northern Ireland politician and his late sister has been returned to him after being found by a family friend in a charity shop book. Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) assembly member Mark H Durkan had searched for the photo of him and his sister Gay, taken in the early 2000s, many times in recent years.
BBC
Apology issued to Bristol bus boycott campaigner
A Bristol bus boycott member has received an apology from the council, 60 years after he was denied a job. The Lord Mayor has written to Guy Reid-Bailey OBE, who helped overturn a ban by Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors. The apology comes alongside...
BBC
Leamington Spa project to help with addiction moves step closer
A charity aiming to help people who are "entrenched in addiction" has raised more than £25,000 to run rehabilitation premises in Warwickshire. New Chapters, in Leamington Spa, is planning a three-stage programme which begins with people staying at a premises for four to six months. Yvonne McKinnon, one of...
BBC
Staffordshire pupils aim to make school plastic-free
A Staffordshire school has trained 50 young "recycling rangers" as it aims to go plastic-free. Pupils at Outwoods Primary in Stretton have also organised a second-hand toy sale to raise money for future schemes. The youngsters, aged between 7 and 11, have additionally been learning how to recycle paper. A...
thedailyadventuresofme.com
A Day Trip to Northern Ireland, UK: Dublin to Belfast
My son and I recently took a 4-Day trip to Ireland with Dublin as a base. Although it made for a very long day, we took a day trip from Dublin to Northern Ireland. It was one of our favorite days. Northern Ireland is still full of active history and has incredible scenery. Read on to help plan your time in Northern Ireland, whether it is a day trip to Northern Ireland from Dublin, a day trip from Scotland to Northern Ireland, or whether you plan to spend a few days visiting Northern Ireland.
