Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy
One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
NME
Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”
Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special
Mariah Carey is back for the holidays. CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
The FADER
Glorilla reveals Anyway... Life’s Great 2023 tour dates
Glorilla has confirmed details of a headline tour in early 2023. The run of live dates start in January and follow the release of her major label debut, Anyways... Life’s Great, last week. The tour begins in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 27 and will run until the end of February. The last scheduled show is in Washgton D.C. on February 25 with details of a homecoming show in Memphis to come.
NME
RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates
RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
CMT
Ingrid Andress Announces New World Tour
Ingrid Andress is taking her boundary-breaking music on tour. Andress revealed plans for her international The Good Person Tour that will launch in Salt Lake City February and wind through New York City, Los Angeles and London before wrapping in Norway on May 24. “WELCOME TO THE GOOD PERSON TOUR!”...
Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Drops “SugarMan” Video
Regina Spektor has announced the rescheduling of her North American tour dates. Spektor had previously canceled her 2022 scheduled dates because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Now her tour will take place in 2023 with the addition of two new dates in San Diego, California, and Port Chester, New York. Spektor’s 2023 trek launches on March 1 in Ithaca, New York.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 Tour Dates and Concert Film Screenings
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced a slate of 2023 tour dates, as well as screenings of their 2020 concert film titled Chunky Shrapnel. The band’s USA Residency Tour will wind through United States starting in June of next year. Prior to that, they will play in their native Australia, as well as New Zealand, a number of European cities, and more. Find their full schedule below.
Meet Me @ The Altar share details of debut headline tour
Pop-punk rising-stars Meet Me @ The Altar will hit the road next year for their first-ever headline tour across the US
NME
Panic! At The Disco announce global stream of ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ concert
Panic! At The Disco have announced a global live-stream of their recent headline show in Chicago, Illinois – find all the details below. The Brendon Urie-fronted band performed at the city’s United Center arena on October 28 as part of their ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ US tour.
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19
Regina Spektor recently had to call off a number of 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter has now rescheduled the shows for March 2023. Check out her new itinerary below. Also below, watch Spektor’s new video for the Home, before and after song “SugarMan.”
Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
Holiday lighting tours are here: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
The holiday season is among us and festivities in metro Detroit this weekend include drive-through light displays, shopping, art and an opportunity to tour homes decorated for the holidays. Light the Village. The Village of Rochester Hills, an outdoor shopping center, will be kicking off the holiday season with more...
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Maná announces 2023 US tour dates, teases new album: 'We're planning way ahead' (exclusive)
Maná drummer Alex González exclusively reveals to USA TODAY the rock band is embarking on the U.S. leg of their México Lindo Y Querido tour in 2023.
Guitar World Magazine
Frank Iero and Travis Stever teach you the gain-laden powerchord riffs and melodic lead arpeggios of L.S. Dunes' 2022
Learn the first track of the full-length debut from L.S. Dunes, which counts members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed & Cambria, Circa Survive and Thursday among its ranks. With a lineup of My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed & Cambria’s Travis Stever, Circa Survive’s Anthony Green and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule, L.S. Dunes is perhaps one of the most exciting supergroups to coalesce in recent memory.
Guitar World Magazine
John Shanks offers a tour of his epic gear collection and reflects on a career working with the A-list of pop and rock
The Bon Jovi and Melissa Etheridge guitarist and Grammy Award-winning producer talks collaborating with studio legends, opening for Prince and, oh, y'know, some of the nicest guitars you will see all day... John Shanks is in his Los Angeles studio, and behind him the walls are adorned with rows of...
