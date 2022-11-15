ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loudwire

Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy

One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
NME

Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”

Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
The FADER

Glorilla reveals Anyway... Life’s Great 2023 tour dates

Glorilla has confirmed details of a headline tour in early 2023. The run of live dates start in January and follow the release of her major label debut, Anyways... Life’s Great, last week. The tour begins in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 27 and will run until the end of February. The last scheduled show is in Washgton D.C. on February 25 with details of a homecoming show in Memphis to come.
NME

RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates

RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
CMT

Ingrid Andress Announces New World Tour

Ingrid Andress is taking her boundary-breaking music on tour. Andress revealed plans for her international The Good Person Tour that will launch in Salt Lake City February and wind through New York City, Los Angeles and London before wrapping in Norway on May 24. “WELCOME TO THE GOOD PERSON TOUR!”...
Pitchfork

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 Tour Dates and Concert Film Screenings

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced a slate of 2023 tour dates, as well as screenings of their 2020 concert film titled Chunky Shrapnel. The band’s USA Residency Tour will wind through United States starting in June of next year. Prior to that, they will play in their native Australia, as well as New Zealand, a number of European cities, and more. Find their full schedule below.
Pitchfork

Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
Pitchfork

6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022

Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Guitar World Magazine

Frank Iero and Travis Stever teach you the gain-laden powerchord riffs and melodic lead arpeggios of L.S. Dunes' 2022

Learn the first track of the full-length debut from L.S. Dunes, which counts members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed & Cambria, Circa Survive and Thursday among its ranks. With a lineup of My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed & Cambria’s Travis Stever, Circa Survive’s Anthony Green and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule, L.S. Dunes is perhaps one of the most exciting supergroups to coalesce in recent memory.

