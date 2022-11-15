Read full article on original website
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
Police: Suspect sought for breaking into Cape May home twice, unplugging security cam
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - A burglary suspect was caught on security camera just moments before he allegedly unplugged the device. Police say the man used several tools to break into the rear door of a home on Sunset Boulevard in Cape May last week. Hours later he came back...
South Jersey Man Charged With Shooting Wife Will Remain Jailed: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man arrested for shooting his wife will remain jailed while awaiting trial, according to the county prosecutor. Superior Court Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo ruled on Wednesday, Nov. 16 that Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville must remain behind bars, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He is accused of...
Vineland Police Looking for Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help
Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a n investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Officer Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip from any computer or smart phone to VPD.TIPS. Reference VPD #22-47620.
Prosecutor dismisses case against N.J. state detective arrested outside Shore bar
A municipal prosecutor on Tuesday dismissed the attempted trespassing charge against a state Attorney General’s detective who police arrested outside a North Wildwood bar in September, her lawyer said. North Wildwood police arrested Danielle Oliveira, 32, in front of Keenan’s Irish Pub on Olde New Jersey Avenue during the...
Stratford, NJ Guidance Counselor, Coach Struck and Killed on 295
A local high school is in mourning following the tragic death of one of its guidance counselors and sports coaches. 49-year-old William Scully, a guidance counselor and volleyball coach at Sterling High School in Stratford, was killed on I-295 Tuesday night, NJ.com reports. Scully was reportedly having vehicle trouble while...
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms
One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
Daytime Shooting Reported In Atlantic City: Police
A shooting in broad daylight was reported in Atlantic City. On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:48 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'
A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
DEVELOPING: Authorities Investigating Broad Daylight Home Burglary in Toms River; One Suspect Was Wearing an Amazon Delivery Vest [UPDATED – $2,500 REWARD OFFERED]
Authorities are investigating after two men broke into a home in Toms River in broad daylight. According to preliminary information we received, the man dressed with an Amazon vest rang the doorbell, and when he got answer, the suspects proceeded to the back of the home where they broke in.
Police: 1 man killed, 1 suspect in custody after shooting at Washington Twp. apartment complex
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - One man is dead and another person is under arrest after a shooting outside of an apartment complex in Gloucester County. Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Birches Apartment complex on Fries Mill Road, in Washington Township Wednesday morning, about 11:30. Police have...
Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County
GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
Police: Suspect steals hundreds of dollars from North Philadelphia mini market
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from a mini market in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Bancroft Mini Market on the 2500 block of Bancroft Street. According to police, the suspect asked an employee for a...
