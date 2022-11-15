Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a n investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Officer Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip from any computer or smart phone to VPD.TIPS. Reference VPD #22-47620.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO