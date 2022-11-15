Read full article on original website
Short-term rentals create a long-term headache for metro homeowners
ATLANTA — Renting out your home to travelers is a popular way to make extra money. Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke to a couple of local homeowners looking to make extra cash but ended up with a big headache from a group of criminals. Felicia Smith told...
DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents weigh in on plan to revamp stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue
ATLANTA - Community members weighed in on a development project that would transform the north side of Ponce de Leon Avenue. The mixed use development plan would revamp a popular nightlife strip. Portman Holdings wants to build a massive office and retail space on the property that backs up the...
Residents relocated from Forest Cove receive mattresses from Aaron's
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. Aaron's, rent-to-own furniture company, has announced the donation of 225 mattresses to residents that relocated from the Forest Cove Apartments to a new community .The Aaron’s mattresses and foundations were delivered earlier this month. Aaron's stated...
housebeautiful.com
Inside Our Fifth Annual Whole Home in Atlanta
We've been through this project before, but we've never done it quite like this. For our fifth annual Whole Home project, we tried something new: Instead of building a house from the ground up, we found an historic Atlanta home in need of some TLC. Then, we asked a team of forward-thinking designers to bring it back to its former glory with modern family living in mind.
700 apartments proposed next to Seckinger High in north Gwinnett
The project is expected to come before the planning commission this winter.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Duluth adult health center on brink of closure seeking community support
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An adult day health center in Duluth is on the brink of closure. Peachtree Christian Health and caregivers are hoping for a Christmas miracle and raising funds to keep its doors open. Every weekday at Peachtree Christian Health, a few dozen people will gather...
californianewswire.com
World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic
MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
buffalonynews.net
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
Housing developments receiving city funding could accept Section 8 housing vouchers -- if this Atlanta resolution passes
ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council is getting creative in helping people keep a roof over their heads. A new resolution introduced by Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari is calling on housing developments, receiving funding from the city, to accept Section 8 housing vouchers. The vouchers are distributed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
PLANetizen
Atlanta Poised to Pass Protections for Voucher Holders
An Atlanta city councilmember has proposed legislation that would require landlords of publicly subsidized housing developments to accept Section 8 housing vouchers, reports Sean Keenan for Atlanta Civic Circle. The rule is aimed at reducing source-of-income discrimination against voucher recipients, who often have a hard time finding housing. A similar...
Electric aircraft developer plans Covington factory with 1,000 jobs
Archer Aviation plans to build its first manufacturing plant in Covington.
DeKalb County employees could see more money in their pockets
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County employees will see a one-time increase in their paychecks. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County commissioners have approved a plan to provide a one-time $1,500 retention bonus. This is for non-sworn, front-line workers in several departments such as...
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
fox5atlanta.com
Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Soles 4 Souls, Macy’s provide 500 coats to metro Atlanta families
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Soles 4 Souls and Macy’s, alongside communities in Atlanta schools, helped provide more than 500 coats to families around the metro. The partnership is meant to give families the proper clothing they need during the winter months. This is the 10th year communities...
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
thechampionnewspaper.com
Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb
City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
