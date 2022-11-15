ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog groomer charged with animal cruelty in Anderson

By Janie Bohlmann, Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A dog groomer in Anderson was charged with animal cruelty Tuesday after she allegedly struck a dog multiple times.

The incident happened at Molly & Me Dog Bakery & Grooming on N. Main Street in Anderson. The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the area Monday following reports of animal cruelty.

The responding officer spoke to someone who said they observed, and had video of, one of the groomers hitting the dog while she was grooming it. The video quickly circulated on social media .

On Tuesday, police charged 38-year-old Cinde Durham with cruelty to animals and stated she is expected to turn herself in.

A bond hearing for Durham is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

A former client tells 7News she was not surprised to learn about the incident. Wendy Heatherly said her dog Gus is permanently blind in one eye after being worked on by Durham at the Molly & Me location on Greenville Street in June.

“And I still don’t know what they did, what happened,” said Heatherly. “All I know is that he went in he was okay, he came out and I had to rush him to the vet.”

She said at the time, the owner denied her allegations.

“I was hoping he had fired her,” Heatherly said. “When I saw that yesterday, it was just so heartbreaking that he continued to let her be around these animals and groom these animals.”

Heatherly said she did not file a police report in June, but said she was now hoping to file a report.

Molly & Me Dog Bakery & Grooming posted the following statement on Facebook :

Groomers at Molly & Me are not employees, but rather they are independent contractors. As a result of our committment to quality service for the pets we serve, we sever ties with any groomers who do not meet opur expectations of humane and loving care for our customers’ loved companions.

Molly & Me Dog Bakery & Grooming Facebook post

As of Tuesday morning, the Facebook page was no longer available to the public and a sign reading “CLOSED FOR REPAIRS” was posted on their front door.

