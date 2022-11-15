ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Lunchbreak: Thanksgiving Salads

New Book Coming Out Soon (12/6/22)! – L.A.’s Legendary Restaurants. You can never have enough ideas for those prepared chickens from the deli. This is a fast, perfect salad for leftovers of turkey too. Serves 6. 1/2 cup mayonnaise. 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard. 2 tbsp pickle relish. 1...
Thanksgiving Fun-Facts

Here are some Thanksgiving Fun-Facts that can make for good conversation with your family and friends:. - American Thanksgiving is largely modeled on a 17th century harvest feast shared by the English settlers and the Wampanoag tribe. - Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October. It is based...
Thanksgiving dinner 20% more expensive this year

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- With Thanksgiving just over a week away, the cost of providing that holiday feast will cost more this year, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation. On average, feeding 10 people at a Thanksgiving table will cost 20% more than...
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.

