ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Times-Bulletin

Mink madness in VW County

VAN WERT COUNTY — It has been two days since 40,000 mink were released in Van Wert County and Northwest Ohio has gone mink-crazy. Social media is flooded with mink stories, mink memes and sightings of mink on Hoaglin Road, which is where Lion Mink Farm is located. The farm is seven miles north of Van Wert and roughly five miles north of Van Wert Walmart.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
UNION CITY, OH
WANE-TV

Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Lima man ran from, threatened bond company

LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Multiple fire departments called to fight barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning

Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne for the holiday season. You might find volunteers with The Salvation Army ringing the bells outside stores like Sam’s Club or Walmart as part of the annual Red Kettle Campaign. “It’s a warm feeling...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

At the Library: Little Turtle branch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For this week’s At the Library segment, we ventured out of the main branch of the Allen County Public Library to the Little Turtle branch. Learn what you can find at the Little Turtle branch in the interview above. The Little Turtle branch...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Multiple accidents reported in Darke County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy