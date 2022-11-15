Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Mink madness in VW County
VAN WERT COUNTY — It has been two days since 40,000 mink were released in Van Wert County and Northwest Ohio has gone mink-crazy. Social media is flooded with mink stories, mink memes and sightings of mink on Hoaglin Road, which is where Lion Mink Farm is located. The farm is seven miles north of Van Wert and roughly five miles north of Van Wert Walmart.
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
WANE-TV
Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Van Wert farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company
LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
6abc
Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community
VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
2 killed, 2 critically wounded in crash with semi in Huntington County
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck in Huntington County on Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington, Indiana.
Thousands of mink fled their cages when vandals broke into an Ohio farm, deputies say
Thousands of mink were released from their cages at a northwestern Ohio farm in an overnight breaking and entering episode, authorities said Tuesday.
hometownstations.com
Multiple fire departments called to fight barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Loose mink cause chain reaction in Van Wert ecosystem, $1.6 million in financial loss
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — Owners of Lion Farms USA, the mink farm in Van Wert, Ohio, that lost tens of thousands of mink Tuesday due to a break-in, said about 30,000 mink, about 80%, have been accounted for, leaving possibly 10,000 others still on the loose. Fur Commission...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
WANE-TV
Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne for the holiday season. You might find volunteers with The Salvation Army ringing the bells outside stores like Sam’s Club or Walmart as part of the annual Red Kettle Campaign. “It’s a warm feeling...
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
Man on probation who forged medical documents gets second chance
LIMA — A Lima man on community control received a second chance on Friday after submitting forged hospital documentation to excuse missing a week of meeting with his parole officer. Jarius Ward, 34, will receive an additional year on top of his three year probation sentence ordered in March...
WANE-TV
At the Library: Little Turtle branch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For this week’s At the Library segment, we ventured out of the main branch of the Allen County Public Library to the Little Turtle branch. Learn what you can find at the Little Turtle branch in the interview above. The Little Turtle branch...
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
