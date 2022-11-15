Taking flight: Breeze Airways adds new flight to Raleigh, non-stop to New Orleans

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways is stretching its reach even further across the U.S. with the announcement of a new flight and another non-stop trip.

The airline will launch a new non-stop service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, beginning in February 2023. Additionally, Breeze will return their non-stop service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and introduce a one-stop/no plane change “BreezeThru” service to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Flights to Raleigh-Durham will run Thursday and Sunday, starting February 16, while Pittsburgh flights will return on February 3 and run Fridays and Mondays. The one-stop/no plane change to New Orleans kicks-off February 3 and will run Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President, said in a statement.

Breeze currently offers non-stop flights from Hartford to Charleston, Columbus, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Nashville, Norfolk, Richmond, Sarasota-Bradenton, and Savannah.

Next year, travelers can look forward to even more flights, as Breeze plans to introduce services to Phoenix, Arizona and Vero Beach, Florida.

See all the current flights via Breeze here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.