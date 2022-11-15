ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Taking flight: Breeze Airways adds new flight to Raleigh, non-stop to New Orleans

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf7Mk_0jBXDefl00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways is stretching its reach even further across the U.S. with the announcement of a new flight and another non-stop trip.

The airline will launch a new non-stop service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, beginning in February 2023. Additionally, Breeze will return their non-stop service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and introduce a one-stop/no plane change “BreezeThru” service to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Flights to Raleigh-Durham will run Thursday and Sunday, starting February 16, while Pittsburgh flights will return on February 3 and run Fridays and Mondays. The one-stop/no plane change to New Orleans kicks-off February 3 and will run Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays.

Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President, said in a statement.

Breeze currently offers non-stop flights from Hartford to Charleston, Columbus, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Nashville, Norfolk, Richmond, Sarasota-Bradenton, and Savannah.

Next year, travelers can look forward to even more flights, as Breeze plans to introduce services to Phoenix, Arizona and Vero Beach, Florida.

See all the current flights via Breeze here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
rew-online.com

Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT

Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
WEST HAVEN, CT
wtae.com

Multiple accidents leading to slowdowns across the Pittsburgh area

Multiple incidents were reported across the Pittsburgh area Thursday, leading to traffic backups on several major roadways. On I-70, a tractor-trailer fire between the Eighty Four and Dunningsville interchanges has closed the eastbound lanes. Route 30 inbound in Hempfield Township is closed between South Main Street and West Pittsburgh Street...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet

(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTNH

Connecticut deploys snow plows for first time this season

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut braced for the first snow of the season. Some parts of the state, like the northwest region, prepared all day Tuesday.  Norfolk Department of Public Works said it is the “ice box” of the state, typically seeing the first and last storm of the season.  Superintendent of Streets Troy LaMere […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wtae.com

Snow possible for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M

PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTNH

Stuck in a Chilly Holding Pattern

At some point, temperatures will return to the seasonable 50s–just not THIS week. It’ll remain chilly through this afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. As the lake-effect machines ramp up today, we could see a stray flurry in Litchfield County this evening, but that’ll be NOTHING compared to what Buffalo and Watertown, NY will […]
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Facility, first in New England, breaks ground in Berlin

BERLIN – The Town of Berlin held a ground breaking ceremony for Tasca Ford’s new Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Facility, the first in New England. “The customer inspired the Elite Commercial Service Facility design vision,” said Annette McCall, Ford Pro Network Development manager. “Their need for prioritized service to help drive their business profitability served as an inspiration for our national service network. Our network of Elite commercial service facilities will transform the commercial customer experience, and Tasca Ford is among the first to embark on this journey.”
BERLIN, CT
News 12

Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island

The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
wtae.com

Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — There was heavy police activity in downtown Pittsburgh after a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. Public safety officials said a woman was found with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Outdoor dining to end in West Hartford for winter

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This winter, the town of West Hartford is telling restaurants to clear out of the streets instead of clearing plates. Restaurants in West Hartford are being required to remove a big portion of their outdoor dining areas for the winter season. Businesses were told they must remove tables from these […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy