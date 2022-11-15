Authorities are searching for a Jackson man charged in connection with the murder of a Greyhound employee in Chicago last month. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding Rodnee Miller who is accused of murdering Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis outside of a Greyhound station on the city’s Near West Side October 24. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the last contact they had with Miller was October 21 in regards to a trespassing issue. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or you can provide anonymous tips at CPDTIP.com.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO