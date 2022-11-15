Read full article on original website
Rare ancient odeon discovered at remote archaeological site in Crete
Archaeologists in Crete have discovered an ancient Roman odeon that might have been used for events such as lectures, musical contests and city council meetings.
Archaeologists Uncover Hidden Tunnel That May Lead to Cleopatra’s Lost Tomb
Archaeologists have uncovered a hidden tunnel in Egypt that may lead to the lost tomb of Queen Cleopatra. An Egyptian-Dominican research team from the University of Santo Domingo discovered the tunnel near the Temple of Tapozeris Magna, which is just outside of Alexandria, according to a Facebook post by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
The Tragic Story of the Hiker Who Was Found Two Years After Disappearing
Geraldine Largay was an avid hiker who had made it part of her bucket list to walk the 2190 mile long Appalachian Trail. When she went missing, an extensive search was put together with no success.
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
Do These Just-Discovered Bronzes Really ‘Rewrite History’?
Mud is a funny kind of dirt. If it was splattered on your outfit you would look around for a change of clothes, but you also might pay good money to have an aesthetician paint it on your face. As archaeologists excavating an ancient sanctuary in Tuscany recently discovered, the anti-aging properties of mud aren’t limited only to our faces. Italy’s Ministry of Culture announced last Tuesday that more than two dozen 2,300-year-old Etruscan bronze figures have been unearthed at San Casciano die Bagni. Experts are calling it the most important discovery of its kind in half a century.Excavations at...
2,500-year-old ‘monumental’ temple unearthed next to identical set of ruins in Italy
Finding one ancient temple is noteworthy. Finding its duplicate is “rare” and “exceptional,” archaeologists said.
50 years ago, Stonehenge’s purpose mystified scientists. It still does
Stonehenge: A calendar or just a crematorium — Science News, November 11, 1972. The monument consisted of a circle of immense, finely tooled stone archways surrounded by a range of 56 equally spaced [holes].… The precisely proportioned placement of the stones and holes has led archaeologists to presume that the monument had some great astrological significance.… As an alternate explanation, the researchers say perhaps there were 56 families, clans or social units who built Stonehenge and who were entitled to dig one of the [holes] and use it to inter cremated remains.
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
Um, Was Cleopatra’s Tomb Discovered?
Will Cleopatra's final resting place contain Egyptian magic, or even a curse?
Enchanted Ancient Egyptian Amulet Seal Discovered In Türkiye’s Amasra
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - An enchanted Egyptian amulet and other historical remains believed to originate in the Roman period, have been discovered by archaeologists excavating ruins of the ancient city of Amastris in the northern Türkiye's Bartın. An ancient amulet seal thought to be of Egyptian origin,...
