Iowa State

WAFB

Senator Cassidy talks about party priorities after midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The midterms may not have been the red wave many Republicans expected. But it might have been enough to get them a majority in the House of Representatives. So how can we expect things to play out on Capitol Hill over the next two years? Republicans could win back a small majority in the House while we still wait to see what happens with the Senate.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Grassley Discusses Priorities Post Election

(Washington D.C.) Now that the election is over, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley discussed his priorities in his latest capitol hill update with reporters from KLMJ Radio and Pocahontas Record Democrat. Senator Grassley says Congress did not follow the advice of economists who warned about spending too much money two years...
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
Business Insider

Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican

Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
The Associated Press

Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel’s vice chair said Sunday. The committee is demanding Trump’s testimony under oath next month as well as records relevant to its investigation. To avoid a complicated and protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions during live testimony. When asked if the committee...
US News and World Report

Republicans Grill Biden Homeland Chief in Possible Preview of Next Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans at a congressional hearing on Tuesday chastised U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and called for his resignation over a record number of migrants arrested trying to cross the border illegally, a preview of how the party could approach control of the House of Representatives. Mayorkas...
