Read full article on original website
Related
Senator Cassidy talks about party priorities after midterms
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The midterms may not have been the red wave many Republicans expected. But it might have been enough to get them a majority in the House of Representatives. So how can we expect things to play out on Capitol Hill over the next two years? Republicans could win back a small majority in the House while we still wait to see what happens with the Senate.
Mitch McConnell quashes Rick Scott in Senate GOP leadership challenge
Scott called for new leadership behind a bold conservative agenda but McConnell had loyalty from old-guard Republicans.
Republicans select Regier, Ellsworth as House Speaker and Senate President
House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell and Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton as the leaders of their respective caucuses, cueing up a 2023 legislative session in which the GOP will enjoy the first two-thirds supermajority since Montana drafted its modern Constitution in 1972. “Smile...
Iowa Grassley Discusses Priorities Post Election
(Washington D.C.) Now that the election is over, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley discussed his priorities in his latest capitol hill update with reporters from KLMJ Radio and Pocahontas Record Democrat. Senator Grassley says Congress did not follow the advice of economists who warned about spending too much money two years...
Ex-GOP Jan. 6 investigator warns there are still “three dozen” MAGA lawmakers who should be probed
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the...
Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Liz Cheney for House Speaker? Internet Divided Over Latest Suggestion
Although the Wyoming Republican lost her primary and was not reelected, the House speaker does not have to be an elected member.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Sen. Feinstein could be 3rd in line to succeed Biden. But she’s not interested
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is in line to become Senate President Pro Tem, third in the line of presidential succession. But she says she has no interest.
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has no doubt Kevin McCarthy will clinch the speakership role in January, blames former President Donald Trump for the GOP's underwhelming midterm results and says Trump could lose to President Biden in a 2024 matchup. McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing a challenge to become speaker...
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Sen. Tom Cotton: ‘Family was really the only consideration’ in his decision not to run for president in 2024
Sen. Tom Cotton tells Fox News Digital that “family was really the only consideration” in his decision not to seek the presidency in the upcoming 2024 White House race.
Rep. Paul Gosar and other Republicans, poised to recapture House, want to impeach President Joe Biden
Rep. Paul Gosar said on Twitter that President "Joe Biden must be impeached," reiterating an ultra-conservative talking point and providing a preview of the GOP’s playbook if they regain control of the House, which could happen after Tuesday's midterm elections. Gosar, R-Ariz., is unopposed on the ballot Tuesday in...
Biden will be in 'desperate circumstances' if GOP wins one or both chambers of Congress: Politico chief
Politico founding editor John F. Harris said that President Biden will have to navigate "desperate circumstances" if the GOP is victorious in Tuesday's midterms.
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican
Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader
Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel’s vice chair said Sunday. The committee is demanding Trump’s testimony under oath next month as well as records relevant to its investigation. To avoid a complicated and protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions during live testimony. When asked if the committee...
US News and World Report
Republicans Grill Biden Homeland Chief in Possible Preview of Next Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans at a congressional hearing on Tuesday chastised U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and called for his resignation over a record number of migrants arrested trying to cross the border illegally, a preview of how the party could approach control of the House of Representatives. Mayorkas...
Comments / 0