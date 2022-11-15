ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pulled shotgun shortly after officers made contact in Ohio shooting

By Adam Conn, Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New information has been released about a police shootout Saturday night in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Columbus police say Officer Payne Vantilburg and his partner responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 600 block of Kingsford Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday. In a Monday morning news conference, CPD chief Elaine Bryant specified that this was the third time in a seven-hour span officers were dispatched to that location.

The first two calls, both on Friday evening, officers didn’t find evidence of shots fired and the 9-1-1 caller refused to be contacted by police, per Bryant.

When Vantilburg arrived, 36-year-old Lamar Blue of Columbus began shooting 13 seconds after making contact with the officers, as shown in body camera footage shown in CPD’s news conference. Blue pulled a shotgun and fired at the officers, hitting the passenger door of the car before Vantilburg returned fire.

Blue was struck and attempted to flee before being located by officers a few buildings away. Once found, the officers provided first aid to Blue before medics arrived and took him to Grant Medical Center. He was last reported to be in stable condition. Police charged him with two counts of felonious assault.

Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Ohio Sheetz

Chief Bryant described the shooting as an “ambush” with body camera footage showing the man walking toward officers before pulling the shotgun. “I feel that that was intentional and he was directing his anger or whatever rage he might of had towards our officers,” said Bryant. “That concerns us deeply.”

No officers were hurt in the incident and the investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation remains ongoing. Vantilburg has been with the force for two years.

