ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Engelke extends lead in North Bend mayor’s race

By By DAVID RUPKALVIS For The World
The World
The World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGSiz_0jBXBw6L00

Jessica Engelke appears to have captured her second term as mayor of North Bend.

After the Coos County clerk’s office released the vote total received by Election Day, Engelke has opened nearly a 300-vote lead over her challenger, former Mayor John Briggs.

According to the totals released by the clerk’s office, Engelke has received 2,189 votes, or 53.39%, to 1,895 votes, or 46.22% for Briggs.

State law allows the clerk’s office to count ballots received within seven days of the election as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. There is no indication how many ballots that will be, but the likelihood of enough votes from North Bend residents coming in to change the results is very slim.

In the race for North Bend City Council, the top three have not changed since Election Day. Jenny Jones continues to lead the way with 2,110 votes, or 26.6%, with Barbara Schultz second with 2,096 votes, or 26.42%, and incumbent Larry Garboden third with 1,896 votes, or 23.9%. John Ezra Scheirman is fourth with 1,695 votes, or 21.37%.

The top three finishers will be seated on the council. Incumbents Timm Slater and Bill Richardson chose not to run for re-election.

In Powers, Robert Kohn has won the race for mayor after receiving 207 votes to 157 for Robert Baker.

In the race for city council, Kathy Rector (317 votes), James C. Adamek (286 votes) and Bill Holland (165 votes) appear to have won seats. Debbie North finished fourth with 157 votes.

In Lakeside, Alan G. Pointer (540 votes), Sara Coats (533 votes) and Alicia Douglas look to have won seats on the city council. Mary Kenyon (381 votes) and Shauleen Higgins (318 votes) finished outside the top three spots needed to claim a council seat.

Coquille, Coos Bay, Bandon and Myrtle Point also held elections, but none of the seats were contested.

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay City Council, Nov. 15

The Coos Bay City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – 7:00 PM, Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the City Council under regular agenda items or public comments are required by City Council Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link; Meeting Live Link/Video. Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comments: a. Public Comment Form; 3. Consent Calendar: a. Acceptance of October 2022 Financial Reports and Check Registers; b. Acceptance of October 2022 Financial Reports and Check Registers; 4. Report by Marshfield High School Key Club Members; 5. Presentation by Coquille Tribe Board Chair Brenda Meade; 6. Consideration of Support Request from Oregon Mayors Association for State Funding Request Addressing Homelessness Emergency; 7. Public Hearing to Consider Enactment of Ordinance Amending Transient Tax Regulations Providing for Third Party Administration through Oregon Department of Revenue; 8. City Manager’s Report; 9. Council Comments; 10. Adjourn.
COOS BAY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Roseburg encourages flood insurance ahead of cold, wet winter

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The city of Roseburg is encouraging homeowners to invest in flood insurance to protect their homes ahead of a winter that is predicted to be colder and wetter than usual. The city of Roseburg says flooding can happen anywhere rain or snow falls, not just in floodplains...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Brookings man died in Curry County crash

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A Brookings man is dead today from a crash near the coast. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report today says 41-year-old Allen Shaffar died early yesterday. OSP says Shaffar was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash on US 101 near mile post 344. It says its preliminary investigation shows he was driving north in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he left the roadway yesterday morning. OSP says it responded at approximately 2:43AM and found Shaffar was dead upon the arrival of first responders.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CITY EXCUSION VOTE VIOLATOR JAILED

A city exclusion zone violator was jailed by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street, which is within the city exclusion zone. The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Roseburg Police cited a man for interfering with public transportation following an incident on Saturday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. the 53-year old was asked to exit a bus after he allegedly became confrontational with other passengers, but he refused. Officers arrived on the scene at the corner of Southeast Washington Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street, where the suspect allegedly threatened to assault them. He gave up when a taser was pointed at him, and he was taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.

An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON MAIL JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT

A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOUR VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report at 3:00 p.m. a 28-year old Riddle man was operating his pickup in the 3000 block of Riddle Bypass Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pickup in the parking lot. That caused the vehicle hit to slam into two other pickups.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR REPORTED VEHICLE THEFT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for a reported vehicle theft on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. a victim said her pickup was stolen while she was inside a store in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Housley Avenue.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR METH, CHARGES RELATED TO PREVIOUS INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed on a methamphetamine charge and for charges from a previous incident, by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:15 p.m. officers contacted 29-year old Jordan Lovins in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers knew there was probable cause to arrest him for a reckless driving incident in April. Lovins allegedly had approximately ten grams of meth in his possession when he was detained.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the 29-year old was a city expulsion violator on his third warning and was found sitting in front of a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street at about 9:30 p.m. He was taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OUT BUILDINGS AND FIFTH WHEEL A TOTAL LOSS AFTER SUNDAY FIRE

Two small out buildings and a fifth wheel are a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Melrose. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. following the report that two barns were possibly on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road. Richardson said firefighters arrived and found one out building on fire, with flames spreading to another out building and the RV. Crews verified that all residents were accounted for and out of the buildings and the trailer.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER WHEELCHAIR HIT BY SUV

A man is hospitalized after his wheelchair was hit by an SUV Sunday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:15 p.m. the man was crossing Southeast Stephens Street in the 900 block when his blankets got stuck in his wheelchair and he subsequently was hit by the vehicle. The driver helped the man get back into his wheelchair, and left the scene after being told that the victim was okay.
ROSEBURG, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
231
Followers
636
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy