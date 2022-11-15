Engelke extends lead in North Bend mayor’s race

Jessica Engelke appears to have captured her second term as mayor of North Bend.

After the Coos County clerk’s office released the vote total received by Election Day, Engelke has opened nearly a 300-vote lead over her challenger, former Mayor John Briggs.

According to the totals released by the clerk’s office, Engelke has received 2,189 votes, or 53.39%, to 1,895 votes, or 46.22% for Briggs.

State law allows the clerk’s office to count ballots received within seven days of the election as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. There is no indication how many ballots that will be, but the likelihood of enough votes from North Bend residents coming in to change the results is very slim.

In the race for North Bend City Council, the top three have not changed since Election Day. Jenny Jones continues to lead the way with 2,110 votes, or 26.6%, with Barbara Schultz second with 2,096 votes, or 26.42%, and incumbent Larry Garboden third with 1,896 votes, or 23.9%. John Ezra Scheirman is fourth with 1,695 votes, or 21.37%.

The top three finishers will be seated on the council. Incumbents Timm Slater and Bill Richardson chose not to run for re-election.

In Powers, Robert Kohn has won the race for mayor after receiving 207 votes to 157 for Robert Baker.

In the race for city council, Kathy Rector (317 votes), James C. Adamek (286 votes) and Bill Holland (165 votes) appear to have won seats. Debbie North finished fourth with 157 votes.

In Lakeside, Alan G. Pointer (540 votes), Sara Coats (533 votes) and Alicia Douglas look to have won seats on the city council. Mary Kenyon (381 votes) and Shauleen Higgins (318 votes) finished outside the top three spots needed to claim a council seat.

Coquille, Coos Bay, Bandon and Myrtle Point also held elections, but none of the seats were contested.