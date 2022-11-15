Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
Should You Cut Your Hydrangeas Back In The Fall?
The first rule of deadheading hydrangeas is to only do it when necessary. While some guidelines are different, find out how to best navigate this process.
vinlove.net
Raise the ugliest, strangest fish on the planet, climb trees quickly as a pet
Giant Mudskipper is raised by Mr. Le Van Vo (Ca Mau province) as a pet in his pond. In the wild, mudskippers are only 1-2 fingers big, but in Mr. Vo’s pond, the fishes are as adorable as pets. Ca Mau is considered the “capital” of mudskippers. This fish...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air
Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air. Regardless of how on-brand it is for some animals to do certain things, it is still baffling that they are capable of some cool tricks. Climbing is one of the many things some animals can do that still seems oddly strange. It is common knowledge that climbing is second nature to animals like monkeys or koalas, but it is fascinating to see when other animals, like big cats, do it. Imagine going tree climbing and coming face to face with a big cat like a cougar. This is exactly what a man experienced in a viral video.
thededicatedhouse.com
Lawn Care Services: 3 Tips for Getting a Perfect Lawn
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you looking to get your lawn in perfect shape? Is your yard dry or desert-like in places? Is it brown and dry or green and bright? What is your preference? If you answered all or some of those questions with “yes,” you might need lawn care.
a-z-animals.com
Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus
Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a “Jesus Moose” Run on the Water Effortlessly
Bizarre things happen in nature now and then, even though we never witness all of these occurrences. But if you take time to explore, you might just come across something that will make you doubt your eyes, like a moose running on the water in a river. Kristy Paniptchuk was...
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Nov. 16
Chubbles is a funny, quirky bundle of energy. He is learning to walk on a leash and he loves belly rubs. He is about a year old and weighs around 20 pounds. He is short and stocky. His adoption fee is $110. Adopt your new best friend today by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, located at 1314 Industrial Drive.
grohappy.com
Final flowers
We have had more Indian Summer days this season than for the last 10. A fleeting freeze followed up by days of balmy weather confuses not only people but the plants surrounding us. The first seasonal misfit I find is a lone buttercup emerging from the bed of wild strawberry...
a-z-animals.com
This Kingsnake Climbing a Brick Wall Is Eerily Peaceful
There’s something hypnotic about this kingsnake climbing a vertical brick wall – it looks like a game on an app! The way the snake’s body follows the lines of cement is just beautiful. The video was released by the US National Park Service and was recorded at the visitor center at Coronado National Memorial. We see a Sonoran mountain kingsnake (Lampropeltis pyromelana) which is a medium-sized snake with striking white, black and red bands. It looks very like the coral snake – and uses this as a tactic to ward off predators.
myzeo.com
How To Get Rid of Pests in Winter: A Guide
The northern states of the U.S. are best known for their pests — such as spiders and the iconic yet unwelcome Norway rat. However, the start of winter can lead homeowners to believe that these are the only annoying culprits to be concerned about. In reality, many kinds of...
