Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Montana
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Montana using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times
Disability rights sues state for documents related to Medicaid director’s hiring
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Matt Volz | Kaiser Health News). A disability rights organization is challenging the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ decision not to release any hiring information pertaining Mike Randol who was hired this summer as the state’s Medicaid and Health Services Executive Director.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Department of Corrections researching drones as possible solution to staffing shortage
The state Department of Corrections is looking at drones as a potential solution at the Montana State Prison, which has experienced severe staffing shortages along with an overcapacity prison population. Tuesday, legislators and stakeholders heard a presentation on how Nevada is considering using drones as part of a $240 million...
Fairfield Sun Times
Abbott expanding Operation Lone Star in effort to secure southern border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expanding Operation Lone Star in an effort to further secure the state's southern border with Mexico. Abbott, who has been critical of President Joe Biden's open border policies, sent a letter to Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer in which he said, “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Key themes from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The agriculture community across the state gather in Missoula for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention. MFBF is the largest agriculture organization in the state. Policy set through the grass roots process here sets the tone for the upcoming year, which is especially important going into a legislative session, Scott Kulbeck, executive vice president on the staff, explained.
Fairfield Sun Times
Searching For the Unseen Effects of Price Controls In Illinois
On the matter of public policy, it’s always wise to look beyond its visible effects. In particular, what’s not happening as a consequence of what on the surface perhaps reads as helpful policy?. Questions like these logically come to mind in the aftermath of interest-rate caps implemented by...
Fairfield Sun Times
Midterms Reveal Trouble for GOP in PA's Suburbs
This past week, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
Fairfield Sun Times
Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years
Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties.
Fairfield Sun Times
Housing, budget surplus, the judiciary to be among ‘hot topics’ in Montana Legislature
The interior of the Montana state capitol in Helena, which was completed in 1899, 10 years after the state was admitted to the union. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan.) Housing. Mental health. The “partisan judiciary.” Property taxes. “Those will be the hot topics you hear...
Fairfield Sun Times
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
Comments / 0