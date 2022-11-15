ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Disability rights sues state for documents related to Medicaid director’s hiring

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Matt Volz | Kaiser Health News). A disability rights organization is challenging the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ decision not to release any hiring information pertaining Mike Randol who was hired this summer as the state’s Medicaid and Health Services Executive Director.
MONTANA STATE
Abbott expanding Operation Lone Star in effort to secure southern border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expanding Operation Lone Star in an effort to further secure the state's southern border with Mexico. Abbott, who has been critical of President Joe Biden's open border policies, sent a letter to Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer in which he said, “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.”
TEXAS STATE
Key themes from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The agriculture community across the state gather in Missoula for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention. MFBF is the largest agriculture organization in the state. Policy set through the grass roots process here sets the tone for the upcoming year, which is especially important going into a legislative session, Scott Kulbeck, executive vice president on the staff, explained.
MISSOULA, MT
Searching For the Unseen Effects of Price Controls In Illinois

On the matter of public policy, it’s always wise to look beyond its visible effects. In particular, what’s not happening as a consequence of what on the surface perhaps reads as helpful policy?. Questions like these logically come to mind in the aftermath of interest-rate caps implemented by...
ILLINOIS STATE
Midterms Reveal Trouble for GOP in PA's Suburbs

This past week, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT

