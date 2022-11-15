Read full article on original website
Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
Woman slows down traffic riding motorized scooter on I-5
Marysville, WA. – Drivers were slowed down by something many don’t see on I-5 that often: a woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder heading southbound. The Washington State Patrol says this woman hopped on I-5. “She had entered I-5 and was just riding...
kpug1170.com
City of Ferndale seeking public input on pedestrian infrastructure
FERNDALE, Wash. – The City of Ferndale is asking for citizen input as it plans improved mobility throughout the city. Staff is conducting an inventory of pedestrian infrastructure to determine where there are gaps in accessibility. That information and input from the public will help the city craft an...
kpug1170.com
Ferndale Police posting up in school zones
FERNDALE, Wash. – Don’t be alarmed but check your speed if you see a police car with flashing lights near a Ferndale school. City Communications Officer Riley Sweeney says officers will be stationed outside of schools with lights flashing to encourage safer driving in school zones. Police Chief...
6-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe on Saturday. Snohomish County authorities responded to a rollover crash near Woods Creek Road and Yaeger Road at around 10 p.m. A six-year-old with an injured arm as well as a 31-year-old woman were discovered by deputies. It is unclear...
Have you seen these rocks in Bellingham? Here’s what’s going on with them
The sizes of the rocks range from 8 tons to 35 tons each.
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
Vandal causes $10,000 worth of damage to Bellingham sewer pump
Employees at Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant were alerted to a malfunction at the James Street sewer pump around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
kpug1170.com
BPD investigating after suspect loots city sewer pump
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are investigating after a city sewer pump was looted over the weekend. Police Lieutenant Claudia Murphy said that the suspect cut the locks on a gate and a control panel in the 3600 block of James Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man arrested after armed robbery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after robbing two strangers at gunpoint. Court documents state that the victims had left an apartment on Home Road the evening of November 9th when they were approached by two men in a parking lot. One of the men pulled out...
iheart.com
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood
STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
kpug1170.com
Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
Damage reported at Sehome Hill Arboretum in Bellingham
Two campfires were discovered in August, one of which had to be extinguished by the fire department.
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
kpug1170.com
Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
