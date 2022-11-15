ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

City of Ferndale seeking public input on pedestrian infrastructure

FERNDALE, Wash. – The City of Ferndale is asking for citizen input as it plans improved mobility throughout the city. Staff is conducting an inventory of pedestrian infrastructure to determine where there are gaps in accessibility. That information and input from the public will help the city craft an...
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

Ferndale Police posting up in school zones

FERNDALE, Wash. – Don’t be alarmed but check your speed if you see a police car with flashing lights near a Ferndale school. City Communications Officer Riley Sweeney says officers will be stationed outside of schools with lights flashing to encourage safer driving in school zones. Police Chief...
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

BPD investigating after suspect loots city sewer pump

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are investigating after a city sewer pump was looted over the weekend. Police Lieutenant Claudia Murphy said that the suspect cut the locks on a gate and a control panel in the 3600 block of James Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham man arrested after armed robbery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after robbing two strangers at gunpoint. Court documents state that the victims had left an apartment on Home Road the evening of November 9th when they were approached by two men in a parking lot. One of the men pulled out...
BELLINGHAM, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
MOSCOW, ID
kpug1170.com

Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
BELLINGHAM, WA

