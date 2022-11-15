Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Parole absconder leads pursuit, crashes, and kidnaps man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say troopers located a parole absconder who added many more charges to his name while trying to avoid contact with law enforcement. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said troopers located the suspect in central Sioux Falls at 4:30 p.m. The person driving the...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
KELOLAND TV
Video of Sculpture Walk theft suspect released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk. Police released the video on its Twitter account. The suspect appears to be wearing a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The sculpture “Day’s Catch”...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
brookingsradio.com
Guns stolen in Brookings storage unit burglary
Brookings police are investigating the burglary of a storage unit on 12th Street South. It’s believed to have occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning. A shotgun, a rifle and other items were stolen from the unit. Police do not believe this is connected to the other burglaries...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Grand Jury Indicts Burbank Woman For Homicide, Manslaughter
A Burbank woman was indicted by a Clay County grand jury Nov. 7 on three charges, including vehicular homicide and second degree manslaughter. Following the indictment, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joyce Ann Hawley on a warrant for those two charges and for a third charge of “unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine,” according to court documents.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for noise at Sibley residence
SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KEVN
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
nwestiowa.com
Ashton man arrested for theft from store
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Ashton man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Sibley on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Steven Jerry Riddle stemmed from store video surveillance showing him taking a digital tire inflator and a tire plug kit from Sibley Hardware without paying for them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a young robbery suspect turned himself in shortly after officers released surveillance footage of the crime. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, Nov. 7, around 5:30 a.m., a man went into a gas station in southwest Sioux Falls displayed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.
brookingsradio.com
Woman killed in I29 crash near Brookings
One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol it happened shortly before 11:00 am, one mile south of Brookings. An SUV was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by semi truck and tanker. The SUV was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigating vehicle and residential burglaries
Brookings Police are investigating a number of residential and vehicle burglaries. Over the last two weeks, it includes some 15 thefts from motor vehicles. Two structure burglaries were reported over the weekend. Police Detective Adam Smith says officers were dispatched to the area of Freedom Street Friday night for a...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
KELOLAND TV
Woman arrested for disorderly conduct in Castlewood
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home on East Main Street in Castlewood after someone had broken two windows on a house. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, two women from Watertown left before police arrived, but...
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
