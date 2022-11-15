One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol it happened shortly before 11:00 am, one mile south of Brookings. An SUV was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by semi truck and tanker. The SUV was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO