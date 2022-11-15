ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radioplusinfo.com

11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide

A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
wearegreenbay.com

Discovered human remains leads to obstruction charge for Chilton man

(WFRV) – The man who was previously charged with hiding the corpse of Starkie Swenson, is now facing an obstruction charge after allegedly lying to authorities. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 83-year-old John Andrews has been charged with obstructing an officer following an interview on June 7, 2021. On that date authorities do go to Andrews’ residence to see if he would help identify the location of Starkie Swenson’s body.
CHILTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Scott G. Willecke, 52, Manitowoc, bail jumping and possession of THC (2nd+offense) on 4/20/22, Guilty plea, Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail on each count concurrent with each other, under the Huber Law, commencing 12-06-2022 by 6 p.m. The defendant has two (2) days sentence credit. Court imposes costs of $873 to be paid by 01-08-2023 or 18 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton police investigate "suspicious death"

It's the earliest possible season opener, close to breeding season. 45 people are expected to speak, including children, before Darrell Brooks receives his life sentences. Police labeled it a suspicious death and are talking to neighbors. Record Thanksgiving gas prices won't slow holiday travel. Updated: 4 hours ago. People are...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
whbl.com

Shots Fired, 22-Year-Old in Custody

Gunfire rang out near the Oscar on Sheboygan’s south side on Monday evening, but nobody was injured. Sheboygan Police say they got the report of a disturbance in the 1500 Block of Espy Way just before 6 p.m. As officers were responding, the suspect, a 22-year-old woman, discharged the firearm and was taken into custody on numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing, however police say that there’s no danger to the public.
WBAY Green Bay

Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are reminding drivers about school bus stopping rules after a close call for some kids in Sheboygan County. On Nov. 15, a deputy was called to investigate a school bus violation. The video shows a vehicle driving through as a school bus was stopped to pick up children. The bus had the stop sign arm out and flashing lights.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Charges recommended against 2 teens in Pulaski bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Charges are being recommended against two teens in connection with last month's explosion at a bonfire in the Pulaski area. Shawano County sheriff's officials say they are recommending a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay and a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski be charged with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. The 17-year-old would be charged in adult court by state law. The case against the 16-year-old would be handled in juvenile court.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash

CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy