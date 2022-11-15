Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radioplusinfo.com
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
seehafernews.com
Two in Custody In Child Death Investigation Appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court
Bail is set at $10,000 cash each for two adults arrested last week in connection with the recent death of a young child. 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter of Manitowoc is charged with neglecting a child, two misdemeanor counts of child neglect, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place,
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies investigating ‘forcible entry’ at a Manitowoc County bar and grill
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a person who was seen ‘forcibly’ entering a bar and grill in eastern Wisconsin. Authorities say that the individual was seen on surveillance footage during the morning hours of November...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect in Bar Theft Case
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on camera stealing from a bar. The suspect was seen breaking into at Bar-None, located outside of Two Rivers on Highway 310 at around 2:15 Tuesday morning. The individual then took cash...
wearegreenbay.com
Discovered human remains leads to obstruction charge for Chilton man
(WFRV) – The man who was previously charged with hiding the corpse of Starkie Swenson, is now facing an obstruction charge after allegedly lying to authorities. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 83-year-old John Andrews has been charged with obstructing an officer following an interview on June 7, 2021. On that date authorities do go to Andrews’ residence to see if he would help identify the location of Starkie Swenson’s body.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Scott G. Willecke, 52, Manitowoc, bail jumping and possession of THC (2nd+offense) on 4/20/22, Guilty plea, Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail on each count concurrent with each other, under the Huber Law, commencing 12-06-2022 by 6 p.m. The defendant has two (2) days sentence credit. Court imposes costs of $873 to be paid by 01-08-2023 or 18 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police investigate "suspicious death"
It's the earliest possible season opener, close to breeding season. 45 people are expected to speak, including children, before Darrell Brooks receives his life sentences. Police labeled it a suspicious death and are talking to neighbors. Record Thanksgiving gas prices won't slow holiday travel. Updated: 4 hours ago. People are...
17-year-old Grand Chute resident in jail following series of vehicle thefts
Grand Chute Police say a 17-year-old is in Outagamie County jail following a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested for His Connection to the Theft of Vacuum Cleaners from Walmart
A Manitowoc man has been arrested for his connection to the theft of some vacuum cleaners from Walmart. Officers spoke with the 37-year-old suspect yesterday, where they showed him evidence of him with another man in the store. He admitted to being the man in the photo and confirmed the...
WSAW
Vehicle arson case on Menominee Indian Reservation results in prison sentencing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Timothy Snider, 39, Emerson Reed, 36, and Kayla Childs, 34, were sentenced in court today for a vehicle arson incident on the Menominee Indian Reservation related to an overdose death in Green Bay. A joint investigation between The Menominee Tribal Police Department, FBI, and other...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police take 22-year-old into custody after discharging firearm
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was taken into custody on Monday after discharging a firearm in the city of Sheboygan. According to a release from the Sheboygan Police Department, around 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to the 1500 block of Espy Way for a disturbance call. As officers...
UPDATE - Green Bay Police: Bobcat worth $50,000 found after being stolen
The Green Bay Police Department says a Bobcat worth approximately $50,000 was stolen from the Triangle Sports Area, and is asking for the public's help in locating the construction equipment.
Discussing homeowner liability as charges possible in Pulaski bonfire incident
We spoke in general with Janssen Law attorney Ryan Froelich about what kind of liability someone could face in connection with a gathering at their house.
whbl.com
Shots Fired, 22-Year-Old in Custody
Gunfire rang out near the Oscar on Sheboygan’s south side on Monday evening, but nobody was injured. Sheboygan Police say they got the report of a disturbance in the 1500 Block of Espy Way just before 6 p.m. As officers were responding, the suspect, a 22-year-old woman, discharged the firearm and was taken into custody on numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing, however police say that there’s no danger to the public.
WBAY Green Bay
Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are reminding drivers about school bus stopping rules after a close call for some kids in Sheboygan County. On Nov. 15, a deputy was called to investigate a school bus violation. The video shows a vehicle driving through as a school bus was stopped to pick up children. The bus had the stop sign arm out and flashing lights.
Fox11online.com
Charges recommended against 2 teens in Pulaski bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Charges are being recommended against two teens in connection with last month's explosion at a bonfire in the Pulaski area. Shawano County sheriff's officials say they are recommending a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay and a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski be charged with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. The 17-year-old would be charged in adult court by state law. The case against the 16-year-old would be handled in juvenile court.
wearegreenbay.com
More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash
CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
wearegreenbay.com
Lock it, Hide it, Keep it: Green Bay Police warns of porch pirates as Christmas approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the holiday season approaches, authorities in Brown County are reminding shoppers to be mindful of porch pirates. The Green Bay Police Department says multiple steps can be taken to prevent packages from being stolen off your property. “If they can remember the slogan...
Comments / 0