Reidsville police searching for man wanted for ‘felony narcotics violations’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is requesting community assistance in finding a wanted man. According to police, Orek Jaqualle Hooper, 22, is wanted in relation to “felony narcotics violations.” Investigators say that Hooper “is known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville.” Anyone with any information regarding […]
4 teens arrested in Lexington after shots fired out of vehicles, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Four teenagers, including an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and two juveniles, were detained in Lexington on Wednesday after officers responded to a shots fired call. Around 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Smith Avenue and Fairview Drive. When they arrived, police say they found several […]
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
Salisbury woman sentenced on meth-related charges: Sheriff
A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to five years and nine months on meth-related charges, authorities said.
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
Yadkinville gun store broken into second time, suspects came through ceiling
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun shop that was broken into on Halloween has been robbed again. Employees say that just before 3 a.m. people broke into the shop and took over two dozen guns. They were broken into on Halloween when suspects rammed a car into the front of the store and took several […]
ATF offering reward for information about Surry, Yadkin gun shop thefts
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An agency is offering an award for information about the burglaries of two gun shops in the Piedmont Triad. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Tuesday that they’re offering up to $5000 for information on the burglaries of businesses in Surry and Yadkin Counties. The ATF says […]
Law enforcement officials say crime in Guilford County is on the rise
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves are going after anything they can get their hands on in northern Guilford County. Deputies tell FOX 8 that crime keeps trending upwards and could surpass pre-pandemic levels across the county. FOX8 sat down with Sgt. R.D. Seals. He covers District One, stretching from Oak Ridge and Stokesdale to […]
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Galax Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how it...
3 shot in Browns Summit home on Sugar Maple Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit. Arriving deputies found three […]
Police recover vehicles stolen from High Point dealership
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Once the Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep lot in Highpoint was searched, employees realized four vehicles were taken including an unmarked police SUV. In High Point, ten vehicles have been taken off lots this year. In the latest crime, we know a juvenile was involved, more arrests are expected and technology […]
Suspects plead guilty to armed robbery on Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men pled guilty after robbing a Greensboro business in December 2020, according to Middle District of NC Attorney Sandra J, Hairston. 26-year-old Deante Tre’Devaughn Cheek and 21-year-old Amir Joseph Marshall pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges. Cheek took a guilty plea on...
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
Wilkesboro police search for 'person of interest' after gas station shooting
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person of interest is wanted by Wilkesboro Police after a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Monday around 6:50 p.m. at the '4-Brothers Service Station' located on Westwood Lane, near NC-16. Police say they responded after reports of a gunshot being fired...
Stolen High Point police SUV, Dodge Challengers all found, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — All of the vehicles that were stolen from a business in High Point have been found, according to police. Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 […]
Sheriff’s Dept. Seeks Answers Over Man’s Mysterious September Disappearance.
It’s been nearly two months now since the unexplained disappearance of a Guilford County man, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies, friends and family are all continuing to search to find out what happened to Stuart Lee Carter. On Monday, Nov. 14, the Sheriff’s...
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
Greensboro police car involved in crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a crash involving a police car and another vehicle. Police said there was a vehicle collision in the 2900 block of Patterson Street at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday. Three people reported minor injuries, police said. All three were checked out including the officer.
Reward increased to $10K for information leading to arrest of Conover man accused of murdering wife
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May. Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.
