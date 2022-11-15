ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

B.R. Shenoy

57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of America

"Our good friends at National Mill Dog Rescue got a call from the FDA saying the commercial breeding facility was being shut down because of health reasons. When they arrived at the facility, the animals were in deplorable conditions. Our team went to meet them in Missouri, and we were able to bring 57 animals back to North Shore Animal League America that will all have a second chance at life," Ted Moriartes, a rescue team leader for NSALA, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
WOWK 13 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
10TV

7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
People

French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes

BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FUN 107

Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem

Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
SALEM, MA
kmvt

Two area dogs in need of a temporary home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Outsider.com

Puppy Found Floating Down Texas River Rescued, Up for Adoption

A puppy is looking for its forever home after someone rescued the dog from drowning in a Texas river. According to reports, earlier this month, a rescue shelter in Austin, Texas, received a call from another shelter in the state, saying a man had come into the shelter with a two-month-old Black lab retriever mix he found floating in a box down the river. He needed assistance, but that particular shelter couldn’t give him what he needed.
AUSTIN, TX
pethelpful.com

Sweet Dog in Georgia Has No Potential Adopters and We Can't Take It

We hate to think about all of the sweet pups sitting in shelters that are waiting to be adopted. Every dog deserves a loving home, but unfortunately, some dogs spend a long time waiting for the right person to take them home. One pup is currently struggling to find his forever home and we are heartbroken for him!
MOULTRIE, GA
WDTN

Animal Charity: Humane agents rescue dogs beaten with shovel

(WKBN) — Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio rescued two dogs after they started fighting at a home, according to its Facebook page. Animal Charity said when it arrived at the home, the two dogs were seriously injured and they found one dog that was dead. The dogs...
OHIO STATE

