Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Pathway Church to start selling real Christmas trees this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You will be able to get your real Christmas Trees starting this weekend!. Buy A Tree. Change A Life. helping children globally and locally. They sell Christmas trees and 100% of proceeds raised is given away to help children. Pathway Church- Moffett Campus 7200 Moffett Road. Pathway...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX 10 News AARP Fraud Awareness Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are now well into the holiday season -- Thanksgiving will be here in one week and Christmas is now 39 days away. It’s also a time of year when scams accelerate - that’s why FOX 10 News teamed up with AARP for a Fraud Awareness Event.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Christmas events in Mobile County: List

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – events! Many events are happening this holiday season. WKRG has compiled a list of events that will be taking place all across Mobile County. EVENT LOCATION DATE TIME City of Saraland Christmas Parade Highway 43 Dec. 10 12 p.m. City of […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Christmas at Harvest Church

Pastors Kevin and Adrienne Cooley joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to preview their Christmas events. - December 4th, December 11th, December 18th (9am and 11am services) - Christmas at Bienville, December 23rd (7pm) - Christmas Eve Candlelight: 5:30pm. - Online Service: Christmas Day 9:00am. Harvest Church. 1275 E I-65...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Annual Toy Store

For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us bring the joy of Christmas to our neighbors in need! The Christmas Toy Store will serve eligible low-income families and homeless residents living in Dumas Wesley’s transitional housing program, the Sybil Smith Family Village. The Annual Toy Store allows struggling parents an opportunity to purchase new toys and bikes for Christmas at a fraction of their retail value. This year, the Toy Store will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022, for pre-registered participants. Please consider supporting families in need by participating in one of the following ways:
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Advanced Transmission ‘Cars for Christmas’ giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Advanced Transmission Customer Service Advisor Jonathan Shadis joined us on Studio10 to discuss their annual ‘Cars for Christmas’ event. If you are in need of a car, you can enter your application now through December 16. In order to qualify, you must be nominated by someone, be a resident of Baldwin County, minimum 19 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and the ability to be insured if you win. Advanced Transmission says hey have impartial judges (not related to employees, or work at Advanced Transmission) to look over applications and pick the winners. There will be a giveaway ceremony on December 22nd around 10 a.m.! Get your applications in now to help change someone’s life this Christmas.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local Veteran shares story of becoming a business owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A local Veteran shares her story how military service helped start her business with her husband. Sara and Sean Bess say they have found their military service really equipped them for business ownership – specifically a franchise. Under the Neighborly brand, Mosquito Joe offered a proven successful system that is structured and tailored to their area. The brand provides excellent marketing and business tools for an easier path to their goals. They always wanted to explore business ownership, but it is hard to do when you are moving every 2-3 years on active duty. Once Sean went into the Reserves, they could finally explore that option.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple businesses in Mobile partner to give out 350 Thanksgiving meals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, some families locally don’t know if they’ll have a meal on the table. That’s why Victory Health and its partners gave out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals Monday. The people receiving those meals said it meant the world...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Scooby’ behind bars for using fraudulent credit cards, selling hotel rooms: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to purchase hotel rooms and sell them to people, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Darryl “Scooby” Randolph, 27, was charged with scheme to defraud, scheme to defraud with communication, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
IRVINGTON, AL
utv44.com

Freeze Warning midnight-8 a.m. Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brace for a cold blast tonight! Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 8AM Friday for the following counties away from beach zones: central Mobile, central Baldwin, Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Take extra steps to safeguard your pets, property and plants, while making sure your people are warm, using safe heating methods. In our viewing area, locations north of the Freeze Warning area will also likely freeze overnight into Friday morning. However, these locations already had a widespread freeze so far this fall season. Therefore, a warning will not be issued.
MOBILE, AL

