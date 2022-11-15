Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Pathway Church to start selling real Christmas trees this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You will be able to get your real Christmas Trees starting this weekend!. Buy A Tree. Change A Life. helping children globally and locally. They sell Christmas trees and 100% of proceeds raised is given away to help children. Pathway Church- Moffett Campus 7200 Moffett Road. Pathway...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX 10 News AARP Fraud Awareness Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are now well into the holiday season -- Thanksgiving will be here in one week and Christmas is now 39 days away. It’s also a time of year when scams accelerate - that’s why FOX 10 News teamed up with AARP for a Fraud Awareness Event.
Christmas events in Mobile County: List
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – events! Many events are happening this holiday season. WKRG has compiled a list of events that will be taking place all across Mobile County. EVENT LOCATION DATE TIME City of Saraland Christmas Parade Highway 43 Dec. 10 12 p.m. City of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Christmas at Harvest Church
Pastors Kevin and Adrienne Cooley joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to preview their Christmas events. - December 4th, December 11th, December 18th (9am and 11am services) - Christmas at Bienville, December 23rd (7pm) - Christmas Eve Candlelight: 5:30pm. - Online Service: Christmas Day 9:00am. Harvest Church. 1275 E I-65...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Annual Toy Store
For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us bring the joy of Christmas to our neighbors in need! The Christmas Toy Store will serve eligible low-income families and homeless residents living in Dumas Wesley’s transitional housing program, the Sybil Smith Family Village. The Annual Toy Store allows struggling parents an opportunity to purchase new toys and bikes for Christmas at a fraction of their retail value. This year, the Toy Store will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022, for pre-registered participants. Please consider supporting families in need by participating in one of the following ways:
WALA-TV FOX10
Advanced Transmission ‘Cars for Christmas’ giveaway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Advanced Transmission Customer Service Advisor Jonathan Shadis joined us on Studio10 to discuss their annual ‘Cars for Christmas’ event. If you are in need of a car, you can enter your application now through December 16. In order to qualify, you must be nominated by someone, be a resident of Baldwin County, minimum 19 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and the ability to be insured if you win. Advanced Transmission says hey have impartial judges (not related to employees, or work at Advanced Transmission) to look over applications and pick the winners. There will be a giveaway ceremony on December 22nd around 10 a.m.! Get your applications in now to help change someone’s life this Christmas.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local Veteran shares story of becoming a business owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A local Veteran shares her story how military service helped start her business with her husband. Sara and Sean Bess say they have found their military service really equipped them for business ownership – specifically a franchise. Under the Neighborly brand, Mosquito Joe offered a proven successful system that is structured and tailored to their area. The brand provides excellent marketing and business tools for an easier path to their goals. They always wanted to explore business ownership, but it is hard to do when you are moving every 2-3 years on active duty. Once Sean went into the Reserves, they could finally explore that option.
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple businesses in Mobile partner to give out 350 Thanksgiving meals
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, some families locally don’t know if they’ll have a meal on the table. That’s why Victory Health and its partners gave out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals Monday. The people receiving those meals said it meant the world...
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Brothers cycling across country for charity makes stop in Grand Bay, heads toward Robertsdale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brothers Frank and Bob Hurley are cycling across the country to raise awareness and support for the nonprofit K-9s for Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD and other trauma. The brothers began their journey in California back...
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspects break into several vehicles in Mobile during morning escapade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a series of break-ins early Wednesday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock you car doors. MCSO says there were around 10 to 12 break-ins in the Summer Woods community alone. Not all residents had something stolen, but the suspects...
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
‘Scooby’ behind bars for using fraudulent credit cards, selling hotel rooms: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to purchase hotel rooms and sell them to people, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Darryl “Scooby” Randolph, 27, was charged with scheme to defraud, scheme to defraud with communication, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of […]
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How
A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
utv44.com
Freeze Warning midnight-8 a.m. Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brace for a cold blast tonight! Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 8AM Friday for the following counties away from beach zones: central Mobile, central Baldwin, Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Take extra steps to safeguard your pets, property and plants, while making sure your people are warm, using safe heating methods. In our viewing area, locations north of the Freeze Warning area will also likely freeze overnight into Friday morning. However, these locations already had a widespread freeze so far this fall season. Therefore, a warning will not be issued.
Comments / 0