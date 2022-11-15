ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth says Marvel 'stepped in' and stopped documentary show 'Limitless' after he injured himself before filming 'Thor 4'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses for a photo during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.

Mark Baker/AP

  • Chris Hemsworth said Marvel producers delayed the filming of one of the challenges on his new show.
  • In "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," the Marvel star climbs a rope thousands of feet above ground.
  • Hemsworth said Marvel "stepped in" after he blew "out my ankle" before "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Chris Hemsworth said that Marvel Studios producers "stepped in" to stop the production of his new show "Limitless" to make sure the actor did not injure himself further before filming "Thor: Love and Thunder."

In "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," which premieres Wednesday on Disney+, the "Thor" star takes on various physical challenges to test his limits and boost his longevity.

On Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Hemsworth told the host that filming for a particular challenge was delayed after he damaged his ankle in training. In the challenge, Hemsworth was lowered 100 feet from a cable car above a massive valley and forced to climb back up to the top using a rope.

"That was pretty intense," Hemsworth said. "It was a combination of, like, the intensity of the height but also just trying to muscle my way up the rope."

Hemsworth said he originally wanted to do the challenge before filming "Thor: Love and Thunder" since he was advised to be "as light and lean as possible."

"I said, 'Great, we'll do it before I shoot Thor,'" Hemsworth continued. "Anyway, I started training, I blow my ankle out, and Marvel stepped in and said, 'No. The show that might kill him, you can do that after our film.'"

Hemsworth said the challenge was a lot harder after bulking up for "Thor."

"It's about time I came to actually shoot, I was at the end of 'Thor,' and I was Thor size, and my trainer looked at me and said, 'You're screwed. This is going to be the hardest thing you've ever done,'" the Marvel star said. "[The challenge] would not even be about strength, it became the will to fist fight to try and get up the thing."

Earlier this year, Hemsworth said that getting ripped for the latest "Thor" took a toll on him.

"It was just exhausting," Hemsworth said in Marvel's behind-the-scenes "Assembled" documentary. "I don't know, maybe I'm getting old, but things just started to hurt more."

"Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" premieres on Wednesday on Disney+.

Comments / 16

Mike Gibbons
1d ago

the movie was good not great but if they can come back with a Thor and just let him wreak havoc like Thor does that I would like

Reply(1)
5
Hop per
1d ago

That movie was Terrible!!! Literally the worst thing I've watched since I was forced to watch a Will Ferrell movie last... Terrible!!!

Reply
3
Becky Baker
1d ago

I liked love and thunder is was funny yes a little cheesy but I enjoyed it.

Reply
7
Insider

Insider

