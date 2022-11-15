ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion

The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
IBWAA

Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor

Today, we consider the potential that the Houston Astros may take a step backwards in its search for a new general manager.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Barely a week after the Astros—the un-shifty (except for infield defensive alignments), un-canned, un-sneaky, un-tainted 2022 edition—won the World Series, owner Jim Crane elected to let general manager James Click go. At the time of this writing, nothing from behind those scenes has emerged. But something did emerge around social media's dubious precincts: a consummation devoutly not to be wished.
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros Select J.P. France

The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
Deadspin

The Astros did GM James Click so, so dirty

The Astros are World Series champions once again! [Editor’s note: Don’t remind me.] After doing a lot of damage control since the legitimacy of their 2017 title was put in question following the 2019 season, the Astros built almost an entirely new squad over the last three years. The 2022 Astros’ roster featured only 11 players that were on the 2019 team. Despite the rotating door of outfielders, Justin Verlander’s injury issues, and the departure of key players like Carlos Correa and George Springer, the Astros managed to reach the ALCS in all three of James Click’s seasons as GM, capped off with a remarkable postseason that saw Houston lose just two games. That’s some excellent GM work! Click took a team nobody else wanted and managed to build winner after winner after winner while rebuilding the franchise’s reputation. He earned this championship!
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros Sign Austin Davis To Minor League Deal

The Astros have informed reporters, including Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, that they have signed left-hander Austin Davis to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league Spring Training. Davis, 30 in February, was drafted by the Phillies and made his MLB debut with them in 2018. He’s since...
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros unlikely to hire GM before end of year

Despite the Astros cruising to a 106-56 record in 2022, rumors began to trickle out during the season that there was some tension between owner Jim Crane and general manager James Click, with the latter on an expiring contract. Despite those reports, the assumption of many was that the success of the team would compel the parties to work something out. However, despite the Astros making the ALCS for a sixth straight year and winning their second World Series title in that time, Click was fired just a few days after the title celebration, as was assistant GM Scott Powers.
Yardbarker

Watch: World Series MVP Jeremy Pena Worked a Shift at Raising Cane's Monday

Houston Astros fans crowded the Raising Cane's drive-thru at the restaurant's Gulf Freeway location Monday afternoon, as World Series MVP Jeremy Pena was taking lunch orders and serving customers at the establishment. Pena worked the drive-thru window, delivering food to customers from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Monday.
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: November 16, 2022

The 40-man roster is all set for the Rule 5 draft. RHP JP France, late of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, was added to the 40-man roster. Players the Astros declined to protect include Corey Julks, Jayden Murray, and many others. Houston, meanwhile, has four spots available on their 40-man.
