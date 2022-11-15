ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, TN

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Foundry buys 26.9 acres from IDB, plans move from downtown to Industrial Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A longtime Clarksville company is looking to move their operations to the north side of the Industrial Park after purchasing 26.9 acres from the Clarksville-Montgomery Industrial Development Board (IDB). The company, Clarksville Foundry, is currently located on Red River Street in downtown Clarksville. They...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Mountain Road closed near Woodbridge Drive in Clarksville after shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pine Mountain Road is closed near Woodbridge Drive as police investigate an afternoon shooting. Police said the call came out at approximately 12:36 p.m. and that a short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a LifeFlight helicopter. Their status is unknown at this time.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Downtown Paris Aglow For 615 House Performance

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Courtsquare was all aglow Saturday evening for the performance of 615 House at the Downtown Paris’ Open House Extended. The steps of the courthouse were shining with warm Christmas colors and although the weather was very cold, there were plenty of fire pits and heaters for the audience. The performance of 615 House was postponed from last weekend due to rain. In photo, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, right, and Christie Fields of SolarFields, which sponsored the event, welcome everyone to the event. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Overflow Crowd Learns About History Of Sulphur Well

Paris, Tenn.–An overflow crowd was on hand for Jane Gibson’s program on the history of Sulphur Well at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program was part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial programs. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur water was struck in an attempt to locate a large salt bed on a former Chickasaw reservation. Sulphur Well is now underwater, covered by Kentucky Lake. Lunch of ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert was served. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Break Bread Together This Saturday

Paris, Tenn.–Break Bread Together will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at the First United Methodist Church in Paris. Break Bread Together is always held the third Saturday of each month. The menu is chicken and dressing, green beans, corn, roll and dessert. Doors open at 10:30...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Martin Police Promotions Announced

Martin, Tenn.–Robbie Hatler has been promoted to the position of Captain of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Martin Police Department. Capt. Hatler has served the Martin department for 27 years. Kelly Hendon also has been promoted to the rank of Criminal Investigator. Investigator Hendon has been with the...
MARTIN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

County agrees to settlement on Western Shores suit

MURRAY – After four years of litigation, the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county, Western Shores property owners and the developer of the subdivision to fix its deteriorated roads and maintain them in the future.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 15, 2022

Laverne Castleberry Owens, 93, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. She was born April 28, 1929, in Benton, Kentucky, to Lury and Ellie Taylor Castleberry. She worked as an operator at Briggs & Stratton and for Ashby Chair Factory. She was...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Baked Goods, Casseroles, Soup, Crafts At Homemaker’s Holiday

Paris, Tenn.–This year’s FCE Homemaker’s Holiday will be held November 16 and 17 at the Enoch Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Baked goods, casseroles, soups, crafts and more are on sale. Admission is free. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 and 10 a.m. to 1...
HENRY COUNTY, TN

