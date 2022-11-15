Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Foundry buys 26.9 acres from IDB, plans move from downtown to Industrial Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A longtime Clarksville company is looking to move their operations to the north side of the Industrial Park after purchasing 26.9 acres from the Clarksville-Montgomery Industrial Development Board (IDB). The company, Clarksville Foundry, is currently located on Red River Street in downtown Clarksville. They...
smokeybarn.com
Grand Re-Opening: New Spfd Antique Barn Owners To Celebrate With Live Music & Refreshments
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With over 30,000 square feet of antiques and collectibles, the Springfield Antique Barn is one of the largest and well known antique malls in Tennessee. Under new ownership by David & Kathy DeRose, the process has begun to make it even grander. The...
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Mountain Road closed near Woodbridge Drive in Clarksville after shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pine Mountain Road is closed near Woodbridge Drive as police investigate an afternoon shooting. Police said the call came out at approximately 12:36 p.m. and that a short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a LifeFlight helicopter. Their status is unknown at this time.
WSMV
Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
clarksvillenow.com
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returns, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
fox17.com
Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
radionwtn.com
Downtown Paris Aglow For 615 House Performance
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Courtsquare was all aglow Saturday evening for the performance of 615 House at the Downtown Paris’ Open House Extended. The steps of the courthouse were shining with warm Christmas colors and although the weather was very cold, there were plenty of fire pits and heaters for the audience. The performance of 615 House was postponed from last weekend due to rain. In photo, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, right, and Christie Fields of SolarFields, which sponsored the event, welcome everyone to the event. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Overflow Crowd Learns About History Of Sulphur Well
Paris, Tenn.–An overflow crowd was on hand for Jane Gibson’s program on the history of Sulphur Well at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program was part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial programs. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur water was struck in an attempt to locate a large salt bed on a former Chickasaw reservation. Sulphur Well is now underwater, covered by Kentucky Lake. Lunch of ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert was served. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
radionwtn.com
Break Bread Together This Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Break Bread Together will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at the First United Methodist Church in Paris. Break Bread Together is always held the third Saturday of each month. The menu is chicken and dressing, green beans, corn, roll and dessert. Doors open at 10:30...
radionwtn.com
Martin Police Promotions Announced
Martin, Tenn.–Robbie Hatler has been promoted to the position of Captain of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Martin Police Department. Capt. Hatler has served the Martin department for 27 years. Kelly Hendon also has been promoted to the rank of Criminal Investigator. Investigator Hendon has been with the...
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
clarksvillenow.com
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Robertson County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Robertson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 15, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Important Information about Food Premises Reports. The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture...
BOLO: Dickson Police Looking to ID this Subject
November 16, 2022 – The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please Detective Phillips at 615-441-9563, or you can message this page.
28-Year-Old Philip Bratton Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville on Friday night. The crash happened at Vines Creek Rd near Powell Farm Rd st around 8:43 p.m. 28-year-old Philip Bratton was driving a green 2000 Acura TL, He made an effort to stop. sped across someone's front yard before making a U-turn and speeding off in the opposite direction.
New details emerge about deadly officer response to man on River Road Pike
The TBI is conducting a use-of-force investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of a 64-year-old man over the weekend along the Cheatham County-Davidson County line.
Murray Ledger & Times
County agrees to settlement on Western Shores suit
MURRAY – After four years of litigation, the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county, Western Shores property owners and the developer of the subdivision to fix its deteriorated roads and maintain them in the future.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 15, 2022
Laverne Castleberry Owens, 93, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. She was born April 28, 1929, in Benton, Kentucky, to Lury and Ellie Taylor Castleberry. She worked as an operator at Briggs & Stratton and for Ashby Chair Factory. She was...
radionwtn.com
Baked Goods, Casseroles, Soup, Crafts At Homemaker’s Holiday
Paris, Tenn.–This year’s FCE Homemaker’s Holiday will be held November 16 and 17 at the Enoch Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Baked goods, casseroles, soups, crafts and more are on sale. Admission is free. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 and 10 a.m. to 1...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ashland City (Ashland City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Ashland City on Friday night. The accident happened at 3600 block of Petway road at around 9:19 p.m. Peggy Roberts, 62, was driving north on Petway Road when her Nissan Rogue was hit head-on by a Nissan Altima.
