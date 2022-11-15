22-Year-Old Melville Woman Airlifted To Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash In Huntington Station

Intersection of East Jericho Turnpike and Schiller Avenue in Huntington Station Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened in Huntington Station at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a Melville woman was driving a 2021 Honda and attempted to make a left turn from southbound Schiller Avenue onto East Jericho Turnpike when a 2022 BMW that was westbound on East Jericho Turnpike struck the Honda.

The woman who drove the Honda was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said the 44-year-old Huntington Station woman who drove the BMW was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

