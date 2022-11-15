ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Station, NY

22-Year-Old Melville Woman Airlifted To Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash In Huntington Station

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08h6Aj_0jBXAVZT00
Intersection of East Jericho Turnpike and Schiller Avenue in Huntington Station Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened in Huntington Station at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a Melville woman was driving a 2021 Honda and attempted to make a left turn from southbound Schiller Avenue onto East Jericho Turnpike when a 2022 BMW that was westbound on East Jericho Turnpike struck the Honda.

The woman who drove the Honda was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said the 44-year-old Huntington Station woman who drove the BMW was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'A Horrific Incident': Police ID Son Arrested After Mother Found Fatally Stabbed In Deer Park

Police released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed at her Long Island residence. Gabriel Cabral, of Brooklyn, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Cabral and his mother in Deer Park, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
DEER PARK, NY
TBR News Media

Man arrested for killing mother in Deer Park

Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man on Nov. 16 for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to a house on 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death. Her son, Gabriel Cabral-Cardona, was arrested at the scene. Cabral-Cardona, 33, of 659 Grand Blvd., was charged with Murder 2nd Degree. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.
DEER PARK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision

A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
406K+
Followers
59K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy