Man charged in Kansas City, Kan, Halloween shooting hires attorney

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 22-year-old man charged in connection with a mass shooting at a Halloween party appeared in court Tuesday, and now has a lawyer.

Daijon Estell is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Katron Harris . Estell is also charged with aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, and eight counts of aggravated child endangerment.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Halloween night near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in the Turner area of Kansas City, Kan.

In addition to Harris’ death , five teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16 were injured by the gunfire.

Police said there were 70 to 100 high school aged teenagers at the party, which was hosted by a parent. The party was invite-only through social media. Police say a group of older, uninvited people arrived, they started shooting when they were asked to leave.

Police believe there were multiple shooters involved and say Estell is only the first to be publically identified and charged.

Estell has hired attorney Christopher Scott and a scheduling hearing in the case is set for November 29.

In the meantime, Estell remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond as police continue their search for more suspects.

