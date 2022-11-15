Read full article on original website
Habitat For Humanity Needs Volunteers For Saturday Home Construction
Paris, Tenn.–Construction for the next house built by Habitat for Humanity of Paris/Henry County will begin at 8 a.m. this Saturday, November 19th and any volunteers that are available to help can come to 409 Irvine Street in Paris. There is no need for prior experience to volunteer, although...
Writing Contest Produces Inspiring Essay
Martin, Tenn.–A writing contest at Martin Elementary School [MES] in honor of National Red Ribbon Week produced an inspiring essay about the importance of living drug-free. The short essay was composed by 4th grade student Mia Clements as a part of the week’s theme to “celebrate life and live drug free.” Her message explains why drug-free living is essential for her health, relationships, and future.
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
Break Bread Together This Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Break Bread Together will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at the First United Methodist Church in Paris. Break Bread Together is always held the third Saturday of each month. The menu is chicken and dressing, green beans, corn, roll and dessert. Doors open at 10:30...
Canned Food Drive At 47th Annual MSU Rodeo
Murray, Ky.–The 47th Annual Murray State University Rodeo Team College Rodeo is November 17-19 at the Cherry Expo Center at 7pm each night. The Agriculture Leadership Council (ALC) is hosting its “Hunger Hero’s – Racing to Put Food on the Table” canned food drive for the Murray-Calloway County Needline. On Thursday, November 17th, support the community by bringing non-perishable food items to the Racer Roundup Rodeo at the Expo Center.
Athena Delphian’s Holiday Table Returns Friday
Paris, Tenn.–Mark your calendars for The Holiday Table, hosted by the Athena Delphian Club, later this week. It’s back in person and will be held from 11-1 p.m. Friday, November 18, on the Henry County Courthouse lawn. Gourmet baked goods, table decor, gift baskets and more. Gigi’s Famous...
Baked Goods, Casseroles, Soup, Crafts At Homemaker’s Holiday
Paris, Tenn.–This year’s FCE Homemaker’s Holiday will be held November 16 and 17 at the Enoch Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Baked goods, casseroles, soups, crafts and more are on sale. Admission is free. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 and 10 a.m. to 1...
Learning About Local Natural Resources
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Tennessee Naturalist Program held a Geology/Ecology class over the weekend at Paris Landing State Park. This is the second of 10 classes in a year-long program needed to become a certified Tennessee naturalist. Instructor Margie Hunter did a great job in putting vast topics into a concise package. This class is taught toward the beginning of the course since geology, soils, land forms and ecology are the basis for what natural resources reside here in Tennessee. (Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge photo).vbcr g nndc u.
Overflow Crowd Learns About History Of Sulphur Well
Paris, Tenn.–An overflow crowd was on hand for Jane Gibson’s program on the history of Sulphur Well at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program was part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial programs. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur water was struck in an attempt to locate a large salt bed on a former Chickasaw reservation. Sulphur Well is now underwater, covered by Kentucky Lake. Lunch of ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert was served. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
7 Downtown Dickson Stores to Shop for the Holidays
There is nothing like shopping local during the holidays, especially downtown in Dickson. It stimulates the local economy and creates the character that makes this community so special. When you buy from a local business 68% of the money you spend stays in the local economy, versus 43% if you...
Joy Carlene Dowty
Joy Carlene Dowty, 90, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her residence. Joy was born Wednesday, November 2, 1932, in Springville, Tennessee, to the late James Carl Merrell and the late Lille Mae Johnson Merrell. She worked for several years at Holley Carburetor in Paris. Joy loved...
Discovery Park’s “Let It Glow” Brings The Magic
Union City, Tenn.–The Discovery Park of America’s “Let It Glow” Kickoff event over the weekend could not have been more magical. Discovery Park officials said, “Thank you to the Voices of Union City Elementary School, the Jackson Symphony Orchestra ensemble, Jolene, Marco Alexander and last but not least, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Discovery Park is grateful to all of you for playing such a meaningful role in our big night.” “Let It Glow” will be on at Discovery Park through the holidays, sponsored by McDonald’s and ATA CPAs & Advisors. (Discovery Park photo).
Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
Downtown Paris Aglow For 615 House Performance
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Courtsquare was all aglow Saturday evening for the performance of 615 House at the Downtown Paris’ Open House Extended. The steps of the courthouse were shining with warm Christmas colors and although the weather was very cold, there were plenty of fire pits and heaters for the audience. The performance of 615 House was postponed from last weekend due to rain. In photo, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, right, and Christie Fields of SolarFields, which sponsored the event, welcome everyone to the event. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
New Viewfinder For Colorblind Visitors Installed at Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Colorblind visitors can now experience Tennessee’s true Fall colors by looking through the newly installed viewfinder at Paris Landing State Park. Acting Park Manager Tim Caldwell said the viewer is outfitted with Enchroma lenses that enables visitors with red-green color-blindness to experience a vibrancy of Fall colors and the beauty of the state park.
Few More Tickets Released For Gatlin Brothers Show At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Twelve seats have been released for this weekend’s *SOLD OUT* performance with The Gatlin Brothers!. To purchase tickets to their Saturday, Nov 19, show at 7:30p, please call The Dixie’s Box Office, M-F, 10-4p at 731.986.2100.
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery...
Carolyn Sue Phippen
Mrs. Carolyn Sue Phippen, 84, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her devoted son by her side. She was born Friday, August 12, 1938, in Stewart County, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Boyd and Lucy Wallace Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Blanks “Buddy” Phippen; brother: Michael Cunningham and sister: Faye Greenhill.
