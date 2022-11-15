City Council selects David Plaisance to represent 6th District until April 2023

STEVENS POINT −Stevens Point’s District 6 has a new alderperson. David Plaisance was sworn into office Monday during a Common Council meeting after winning the largest number of votes against three other candidates.

Plaisance has lived in the district for 19 years. In a letter accompanying his candidacy declaration, Plaisance said his work as a manager, mortgage lender, tax preparer and property rental owner offers a variety of beneficial experience.

“I listen to opinions and then make sound decisions. I have no radical agenda. I hope my experience can be helpful with the current housing shortages, budget and other issues,” he wrote in the letter. “My goal in this position would be to do my best in serving my neighbors and the city of Stevens Point.”

Sara Berna, Jason Behrendt and Cindy Flatoff were the other candidates considered to fill the empty seat.

The four candidates fielded questions from the council members. Plaisance won five votes, Berna won three votes and Behrendt carried one vote.

Plaisance will serve as alderperson until April 17, 2023. During the meeting, he said he intended to run for the position in the April 2023 election.

The appointment comes after former 6th District Alderperson Ron Carlson stepped down on Oct. 6. He had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I’m sorry to disappoint people that I can’t fulfill my role. It’s not that I want to quit,” Carlson said told the Stevens Point Journal in October. "I want to concentrate on defeating this cancer.”

Berna, one of the candidates seeking the position, is Carlson’s daughter.

