There will be a different make-up to the crowds in Qatar. European fans are not travelling in great numbers. Denmark, Switzerland and Spain are among those not sending an official supporters’ block, and demand for England’s matches is under par. For those that go, there will be a greater reliance than usual on official World Cup facilities, transportation and rules. Fans had to purchase not only tickets but accommodation from official channels, will travel to matches via official routes and are being encouraged to socialise in official venues. How it will all work remains a matter of some uncertainty.

17 MINUTES AGO