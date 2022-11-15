Winter weather safety; Drive Smart Virginia weighs in on safe driving tips

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The first winter weather advisory for the cold season is making its way to our area.

National Weather Service Meteorologist, Will Perry says it’s not unusual to see winter weather in our area during this time.

According to Perry, back in November of 2014, we received a half inch of snow — although it was very light, similar to what we are expecting tomorrow.

“You can have flurries and light snow, throughout late October in Roanoke. So, this is kind of on par. We get warm spells, we get cold spells,” said Perry.

He adds as it gets colder it’s important to be aware of road changes, and colder temperatures.

“We are looking at a wintery mix full of like freezing rain, a little bit of sleet, a little bit of snow. Just a light glaze of ice mainly of elevated surfaces like trees and powerlines,” said Perry.

He adds certain bridges and roadways could also be an issue.

Spokesperson for Drive Smart Virginia, Rich Jacobs says it’s important to remain vigilant on the roads.

“You can be hydroplaning and not even know it, until you turn the wheel and it doesn’t respond. So, backing off your speed is a big thing in winter weather. Increase your following distance to beyond what’s normally recommended for dry weather driving,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs also sends out a warning for newer and younger drivers.

“Bad weather is not the time to go out there and get your practice in. If you are going to go drive in winter weather because it is a necessity, have a more experienced driver with you,” said Jacobs.

He adds the most important rule is to pack a safety kit in the car with a flashlight, a blanket, water, and more. You never know when you will need it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.