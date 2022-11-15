Some restaurants follow a very simple rule: If it works, don’t mess with it. And for most diners, that’s something to be admired and appreciated. And it’s a big reason why Old Homestead Steakhouse has endured for as long as it has—since 1868, to be exact. When brothers Marc and Greg Sherry brought over the Las Vegas version of the New York City classic to Caesars Palace (complete with “Annabelle the Cow,” a decoration that topped the original restaurant’s roof for decades), it was an instant hit, and that’s because it stays true to its core concept: Great steaks, and all that goes with that.

