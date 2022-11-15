Spiritbox announce US headline tour

Spiritbox have announced that they will be hitting the road next year for their first ever US headline tour in promotion of their 2021 album Eternal Blue.

The 22-city trek will kick off in Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on April 10, and will see the Canadian metallers perform in Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, Los Angeles and more before signing off on May 10 in Minneapolis' Fillmore.

Playing in support of Spiritbox will be progressive metal quartet After The Burial and Intervals, the brainchild of guitarist/composer Aaron Marshall.

"We are proud to present the Eternal Blue Tour 2023 with special guests and VIP is on sale today at 12pm EST. General on sale Friday 10am Local" wrote the band on social media.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from November 15 at 11 AM ET until November 17 10 PM local time via the Citi Entertainment program.

Find general tickets over on the band's website and view tour dates below:

Apr 10: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Apr 11: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

Apr 12: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 14: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 15: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Apr 16: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Apr 17: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Apr 19: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 21: Dallas Echo Music Hall, TX

Apr 22: Austin Emo’s, TX

Apr 23: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 25: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Apr 26: Orlando House of Blues, FL

Apr 28: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Apr 29: Boston House of Blues, MA

Apr 30: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 02: Philadelphia TLA, PA

May 04: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

May 05: Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall, MI

May 06: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

May 08: Chicago House of Blues, IL

May 10: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN