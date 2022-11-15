ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Spiritbox announce US headline tour

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mda6K_0jBX8fq200

Spiritbox have announced that they will be hitting the road next year for their first ever US headline tour in promotion of their 2021 album Eternal Blue.

The 22-city trek will kick off in Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on April 10, and will see the Canadian metallers perform in Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, Los Angeles and more before signing off on May 10 in Minneapolis' Fillmore.

Playing in support of Spiritbox will be progressive metal quartet After The Burial and  Intervals, the brainchild of guitarist/composer Aaron Marshall.

"We are proud to present the Eternal Blue Tour 2023 with special guests and VIP is on sale today at 12pm EST. General on sale Friday 10am Local" wrote the band on social media.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from November 15 at 11 AM ET until November 17 10 PM local time via the Citi Entertainment program.

Find general tickets over on the band's website and view tour dates below:

Apr 10: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC
Apr 11: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA
Apr 12: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Apr 14: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA
Apr 15: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA
Apr 16: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Apr 17: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ
Apr 19: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Apr 21: Dallas Echo Music Hall, TX
Apr 22: Austin Emo’s, TX
Apr 23: Houston House of Blues, TX
Apr 25: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA
Apr 26: Orlando House of Blues, FL
Apr 28: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Apr 29: Boston House of Blues, MA
Apr 30: New York Irving Plaza, NY
May 02: Philadelphia TLA, PA
May 04: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON
May 05: Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall, MI
May 06: Cleveland House of Blues, OH
May 08: Chicago House of Blues, IL
May 10: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANPCO_0jBX8fq200

(Image credit: Press)

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy

One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NME

RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates

RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Noisecreep

Slipknot Announce More 2023 Tour Dates

Slipknot are starting to get their 2023 touring plans in order, revealing the first extended run of tour dates for the new year. The band just announced a nine-date run through Europe that will take them from spring into summer. The dates start on June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria and...
Louder

Louder

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy