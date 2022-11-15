Read full article on original website
Related
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
People Are Sharing "Ugly Truths" About Adulthood They Wish They Knew When They Were Younger, And Wow
"I should have started saving for retirement at 21 — but stupid me kept putting it off because I used the excuse that I was so 'broke,' and I’ll do it later, I’ll do it next year, or whatever. Also, stupid me didn’t stop and think that even if I just started putting a little bit of money away at that time, I would be a millionaire right now."
People Are Sharing "Basic Knowledge Facts" And I Hate To Admit It, But I Didn't Know Half Of Them
"Don’t dive in the water to save a drowning person. They WILL kill you or you could injure yourself. Throw them a flotation device. Hand them a broomstick and pull them to safety. Do NOT get in the water with a panicking person."
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons
A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Americans Say They Feel Pretty Good—at Least Compared to the Country as a Whole
For every topic we asked about, more people judged it to be bumming out the country than said it was bothering them personally
Augusta Free Press
Critics slam Youngkin-directed effort to whitewash K-12 history, social science teaching
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s war on K-12 public education in Virginia is opening up a new front: aimed, not the least bit surprisingly, at history and the social sciences. The Republican’s five appointees to the Virginia Board of Education are setting in motion a scheme to water down draft guidelines for history and social science education that had been developed under his Democratic predecessors in in consultation with museums, historians, professors, political scientists, economists, geographers, teachers, parents and students.
Augusta Free Press
Does your password hack it? Research reveals most common security words in U.S.
In the 2022 edition of NordPass’s annual research of Top 200 most common passwords in the United States, how pop culture influences our password habits is also analyzed. The no. 1 password in the U.S. is “guest,” and it is also trending worldwide, along with “welcome.” In the United Kingdom, “guest” is the third most common password and the fifth most common in Canada.
Column: Dear Elon, I can save Twitter for you. Here are my terms
Everybody knows what Twitter's problem is: It's Elon Musk. Here's a proposal to keep him away from the company and possibly save it.
Augusta Free Press
Bilingual picture book shows young readers the magic in everyone
“Eala: The Mother Swan/La Madre Cisne” is a bilingual picture book for young readers. Ayn Cates Sullivan’s story introduces readers to Hugo, a young boy who is bullied and is starting to forget his identity. He is sad in a difficult world, but his grandmother’s story about a magical swan makes Hugo believe that if he finds the swan, he can “recapture his spirit and spark.”
Thought Catalog
How To Know If A Guy Really Likes You…
How to tell if a guy really likes you — and what to do about it. We need to talk about knowing if a guy likes you and what to do about it. This is a massive source of confusion for most women, actually for most people in general!
Gettysburg College postpones 'Tired of white cis men?' event amid backlash
Gettysburg College postponed an event for people who are "tired of white cis men" amid widespread backlash. The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, according to fliers of the event posted online. It would have been hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center as part of a senior Peace and Justice project.
Augusta Free Press
‘Thoughts and prayers’ are not enough: Gun violence isn’t just going to go away on its own
It’s just what we do these days when we hear about the latest mass shooting. People offer “thoughts and prayers,” groups pushing for commonsense gun reforms put out statements, and then the world moves on. It almost certainly won’t be any different with the tragedy that hit...
Scam Drug Dealers Are Ripping People Off on Social Media
Drugs dealers are now as common on social media as hashtags and hate. A 2019 DM for Details report by the drugs advocacy think tank Volteface found that 24 percent of young people have seen illegal drugs for sale on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook. In 2021, another survey from the drugs education charity Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation found that 58 percent of 18-year-olds had seen narcotics sold online.
Nieman Lab
What’s the best way to deal with a flood of misinformation? Maybe it’s time for some deliberate ignorance
Eyeballs. That’s what everyone on the internet seems to want — eyeballs. To be clear, it’s not actual eyeballs, in the aqueous humor sense, that they’re looking for. It’s getting your eyeballs pointed at whatever content they produce — their game, their app, their news story, whatever — and however many ad units they can squeeze into your field of view. Your attention is literally up for auction hundreds or thousands of times a day — your asset, constantly sold by one group of third parties to another group of third parties.
Woman Begs for Social Media to Normalize “Average Homes” and We Couldn’t Agree More
Not everyone can live in a Pinterest-perfect paradise
iheart.com
Dating Just Got A Lot Easier And It Doesn't Involve A Dating App!
Okay, so this might be a genius idea or it might be borderline stalkerish…so let’s discuss. I read an article the other day about how most women are ditching Bumble, Tinder and most dating apps and just using Instagram’s location tags to find potential dates. This is...
It’s not just you, people really are being more rude lately
Incivility is on the rise, with 76% of respondents reporting experiences of bad behavior directed toward them at least once a month, according to a new survey.
Comments / 0