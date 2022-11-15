ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stacy Ann

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons

A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Augusta Free Press

Critics slam Youngkin-directed effort to whitewash K-12 history, social science teaching

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s war on K-12 public education in Virginia is opening up a new front: aimed, not the least bit surprisingly, at history and the social sciences. The Republican’s five appointees to the Virginia Board of Education are setting in motion a scheme to water down draft guidelines for history and social science education that had been developed under his Democratic predecessors in in consultation with museums, historians, professors, political scientists, economists, geographers, teachers, parents and students.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Does your password hack it? Research reveals most common security words in U.S.

In the 2022 edition of NordPass’s annual research of Top 200 most common passwords in the United States, how pop culture influences our password habits is also analyzed. The no. 1 password in the U.S. is “guest,” and it is also trending worldwide, along with “welcome.” In the United Kingdom, “guest” is the third most common password and the fifth most common in Canada.
Augusta Free Press

Bilingual picture book shows young readers the magic in everyone

“Eala: The Mother Swan/La Madre Cisne” is a bilingual picture book for young readers. Ayn Cates Sullivan’s story introduces readers to Hugo, a young boy who is bullied and is starting to forget his identity. He is sad in a difficult world, but his grandmother’s story about a magical swan makes Hugo believe that if he finds the swan, he can “recapture his spirit and spark.”
Thought Catalog

How To Know If A Guy Really Likes You…

How to tell if a guy really likes you — and what to do about it. We need to talk about knowing if a guy likes you and what to do about it. This is a massive source of confusion for most women, actually for most people in general!
Vice

Scam Drug Dealers Are Ripping People Off on Social Media

Drugs dealers are now as common on social media as hashtags and hate. A 2019 DM for Details report by the drugs advocacy think tank Volteface found that 24 percent of young people have seen illegal drugs for sale on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook. In 2021, another survey from the drugs education charity Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation found that 58 percent of 18-year-olds had seen narcotics sold online.
Nieman Lab

What’s the best way to deal with a flood of misinformation? Maybe it’s time for some deliberate ignorance

Eyeballs. That’s what everyone on the internet seems to want — eyeballs. To be clear, it’s not actual eyeballs, in the aqueous humor sense, that they’re looking for. It’s getting your eyeballs pointed at whatever content they produce — their game, their app, their news story, whatever — and however many ad units they can squeeze into your field of view. Your attention is literally up for auction hundreds or thousands of times a day — your asset, constantly sold by one group of third parties to another group of third parties.
iheart.com

Dating Just Got A Lot Easier And It Doesn't Involve A Dating App!

Okay, so this might be a genius idea or it might be borderline stalkerish…so let’s discuss. I read an article the other day about how most women are ditching Bumble, Tinder and most dating apps and just using Instagram’s location tags to find potential dates. This is...

