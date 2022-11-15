ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Rosé Reflects on Auditioning for BLACKPINK: ‘I Was Lucky’ (Exclusive)

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Rosé opens up in a new cover story with Mastermind magazine about BLACKPINK ‘s world tour, her decision to audition for the K-pop girl group and more.

“For such a crazy time like right now, it has been working during the day, rehearsing in the evening, recording during the night, going home, sleeping and then repeating,” the singer told Mastermind ahead of launching the BORN PINK World Tour , in interview excerpts exclusive to Billboard .

“It has definitely been a handful,” she continued, “but we’re grateful and excited that we’re able to work on our album while preparing to meet and perform these new songs for our BLINKS. Since the pandemic, it has been an awfully long and brutal time for everyone, so we cannot wait to be back performing for so many of our BLINKS, who have been waiting so patiently. I’m excited to finally see the familiar faces.”

Related

BTS, J-Hope, BLACKPINK & More Nominated for 2022 MAMA Awards

11/15/2022

During the interview, Rosé also shared how her dad was actually the one to first suggest she attend the YG audition that would ultimately alter the course of her entire life. “My dad always watched me print out lyrics and chords off of his laptop and reach at the top of my lungs over the piano in an attempt to sing Beyoncé’s most heartbreaking, sad songs till midnight,” she reminisced. “So, I guess it wasn’t too bizarre for him to ask me if I wanted to try auditioning at the YG audition that was being held in Australia.

“When I was growing up, there weren’t many opportunities for me to officially dive into music,” the idol added. “So when YG – a company that was home to some of my favorite musicians – was coming to audition near my city, there couldn’t have been a better opportunity for me to reach out and grab on to my dreams. I would like to say that I was lucky – lucky to have a supportive dad who encouraged me to challenge myself and take my chance.”

Rosé and her band mates are currently on the North American leg of their world tour in support of 2022’s Born Pink , which will run through Nov. 19 before heading to Europe and Asia.

See photos from Rosé’s chic, flower-strewn spread in Mastermind below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWxwv_0jBX8aQP00
Rosé on cover of Mastermind Magazine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNgi1_0jBX8aQP00
Rosé in Mastermind Magazine
More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

BTS’ RM Announces Official Debut Album ‘Indigo’: ‘I’ve Been Working Hard to Prepare This’

BTS leader RM will release his highly-anticipated debut solo album Indigo on Dec. 2, BigHit Music revealed on Thursday. The record will mark his first official solo release since it was announced that the seven-piece K-pop supergroup would embark on an unofficial hiatus while members pursue individual endeavors and complete mandatory military service before reuniting in 2025. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” RM wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in...
iheart.com

Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

Beyonce Ties All-Time Grammy Nominations Record

Beyoncé is the top nominee for the 2023 Grammy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Bey received nine nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. This is the sixth time Beyoncé has led (or co-led) the annual Grammy nominations. Related 2023 Grammy Nominations: The Complete List 11/15/2022 This brings Beyoncé’s career total of nominations to 88, which puts her in a tie with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations in history. Jay received five nods this year. Paul McCartney (81 nods) and Quincy Jones (80 nods) are next in line. Beyoncé and Adele...
Billboard

Director Says Selena Gomez’s Mom Can’t Watch Difficult ‘My Mind & Me‘ Doc Yet: ’She’s Not Ready Quite Yet’

If you’ve watched the Selena Gomez documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, you know that it delves into some pretty difficult chapters in the 30-year-old singer’s life. From her battle against autoimmune disease lupus to a diagnosis of bipolar disease that sends the singer into a dark place, the Apple TV+ doc directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna’s Truth or Dare) pulls back the curtain on some challenging passages in Sel’s career. Related Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me' Tops Apple TV's Most Popular Releases: Here's How to Watch the… 11/15/2022 Keshishian told EW that the he could “feel her authenticity and her vulnerability”...
The Independent

Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list

The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
Distractify

Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old

When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Billboard

Live Nation Chairman Apologizes to Taylor Swift Fans For Ticket Meltdown: ‘We Are Working Hard on This’

Liberty Media CEO and Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei appeared on CNBC on Thursday morning (Nov. 17) to discuss the issues with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program that resulted in frustrated Taylor Swift fans queuing up for hours in an effort to score pre-sale tickets to the singer’s anticipated Eras Tour. Related Ticketmaster Postpones Sales For Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Due to 'Historically Unprecedented… 11/17/2022 “I apologize to all our fans. We are working hard on this,” Maffei told Squawk on the Street on Thursday morning (Nov. 17) about the company’s efforts to straighten out the situation that caused fan (and parent) consternation from coast-to-coast....
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Makin’ Tracks: Tenille Arts’ ‘Jealous of Myself’ Is a Moody Masterpiece With a Classic Misdirection

On Jan. 14, songwriter Emily Weisband posted a TikTok video of a new song and asked her followers to play publisher and suggest who should record it. The responses brought a string of worthy targets: Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Lauren Daigle, Demi Lovato and Danielle Bradbery, among others. Related Makin' Tracks: Give 'Em Hill, 'Billy': Stephen Wilson Jr.'s Edgy Celebration of His Back-Roads Roots 11/15/2022 Additionally, Tenille Arts offered her own ideas about whom Weisband should have sing it: “Ummm, you. Or me. Lol” Weisband didn’t know it at the time, but Arts — despite the “Lol” — was very serious...
COLORADO STATE
Billboard

Jisoo Reacts to Lisa Simpson Being a BLACKPINK Fan: ‘Is This Real?’

Lisa Simpson is officially a BlackPink fan — and according to one of the band’s members, the feeling is mutual. After the famed spiky-headed eternal pre-tween revealed she’s a hardcore Blink on Sunday’s (Nov. 13) episode of The Simpsons, Jisoo took to Instagram stories to share her excitement. Related See the Best 2022 Halloween Costumes From Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & More… 11/15/2022 The BlackPink tribute came during a scene where Homer Simpson and his daughter sit in the car and he tries to guess what kind of music his jazz-loving daughter wants to listen to. “I like K-pop, dad,” Lisa says....
soultracks.com

World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music

(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
Billboard

Parijita Bastola Earns Standing Ovation With Lady Gaga Cover on ‘The Voice’

When Parijita Bastola stepped onto the stage Monday night (Nov. 14) for NBC’s The Voice, the teenage hopeful leaned on Mother Monster. For her appearance in the Top 16 Live Playoffs, the Severna Park, MD native went with Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again,” a number many observers will see as a sign. “I’ll Never Love Again” is, of course, a Grammy Award winner and the emotional cannonball that appears in the finale of A Star Is Born. The aspiring Nepalese-American singer is just 17, but she delivered “I’ll Never Love Again” with all the power and emotion of a love-weary veteran. The Team...
Billboard

Paramore Brings the Energy for Fan Favorites & Deep Cuts at Intimate Beacon Theatre Show

In the time since Paramore‘s last performance in New York — which took place in 2018 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as part of the band’s After Laughter tour — there was a major shift. The group has always had a fiercely dedicated group of fans across different races, genders and sexualities, but when the pandemic saw the rebirth of pop punk and alternative music, seen in the rise of stars like Olivia Rodrigo and GAYLE, fans of the genre went back to the basics and flocked back to Paramore. So when the group announced an intimate gig at the historic...
BROOKLYN, NY
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Holds Atop Hot 100, Drake Debuts 8 Songs in Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” adds a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, boosted by seven new remixes released between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. Two weeks ago, the song soared in at the Hot 100’s summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to hold the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Meanwhile, Drake blasts in with eight debuts in the Hot 100’s top 10, including seven with 21 Savage, as the pair’s collaborative LP Her Loss launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Related Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Debuts...
Variety

‘Sofia the First’ Spinoff in Development at Disney Branded Television in Extension of Craig Gerber’s Overall Deal

Craig Gerber has extended his overall development deal at Disney Branded Television, under which he is developing a spinoff of “Sofia the First.” Created by Gerber, the original “Sofia the First” ran on Disney Junior from 2013 to 2018 and follows a young girl (Ariel Winter) who becomes a princess after her mother (Sara Ramirez) marries the king (Travis Willingham) of Enchancia. The spinoff will be set in in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses of Enchancia. Along with creating “Sofia the First” and the preceding TV movie “Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess” in 2012, Gerber is...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy