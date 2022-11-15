Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones explains why Cowboys haven't signed Odell Beckham Jr. yet
The Cowboys repeatedly have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., so why have they not just signed him yet? Jerry Jones explained why Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “Shan and RJ.”
Two former Cleveland Browns signed by Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Cleveland Browns' defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster.
atozsports.com
A Person Close to OBJ Reveals Just How ‘in’ the Dallas Cowboys are
The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are coming off their latest loss. This time at the hands of the then reeling Green Bay Packers. In the game, WR CeeDee Lamb went off for what might be his best performance of his career so far. 11 catches on 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets.
Cowboys: 'Playoff Lock' After Shocking Results with Packers and Eagles?
Even after the gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, ESPN's FPI indicates the Cowboys are still in good shape.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Packers release running back Kylin Hill
In a surprising roster move Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers released second-year running back Kylin Hill. The move was made alongside the release of second-year wide receiver and returner Amari Rodgers. Hill, a seventh-round pick in 2021, was active in two games for the Packers after coming off the PUP...
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Rumored Top 2 Teams
With Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly approaching a clear injury status, rumors regarding his potential free agency decision are swirling around the NFL. Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the highly-sought-after free agent. But according to Beckham's former high school coach, Nelson Stewart, two teams stand above the rest.
Stephen A. Smith Putting Cowboys Blame On 1 Person
Thanksgiving came early for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith as he got to see the Dallas Cowboys he despises lose to the Green Bay Packers. But there's one person he's holding most accountable for their surprise loss at Lambeau Field. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith made the assertion that...
WFAA
Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys
DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
Cowboys Questions on a Tuesday: Tyler Smith's future, Dan Quinn's adjustments
After a day to decompress from the Packers loss, Bryan Broaddus has some questions regarding these Cowboys. Will Tyler Smith stick at left tackle when Tyron Smith returns? Has Dan Quinn been disguising defensive problems for a while now?
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
'Zeke Looks Good!' Cowboys at Vikings: What's Ezekiel Elliott Injury Plan?
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy updates the status of running back Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Sunday's game versus the Minnesota Vikings.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Back in the win column
Mike and Wes review the victory over the Cowboys, focusing on the key plays at key moments (2:41), the commitment to the running game (8:45) and the third-down defense (12:35). They also look at the upcoming matchup with the Titans, beginning with the challenge of RB Derrick Henry (17:29) and how to attack Tennessee's defense (22:21). They conclude with a brief look at the wild Minnesota-Buffalo game (24:49) and the honor being bestowed on Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler (29:15).
Statesville Record & Landmark
AREA BRIEFS: Hoffman becomes a member of Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly signed offensive lineman and Statesville native Brock Hoffman to their practice squad. Word broke of the move Tuesday evening, when it was also reported the Cowboys added wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the practice squad as well. The two took the spots previously held by center Alec Lindstrom, who was placed on injured reserve, and defensive end Mike Tafua, who was released.
Packers.com
LeRoy Butler announces documentary film in development
On Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, before a national television audience on Thursday Night Football, the Packers will unveil the name Butler in the team's "Ring of Excellence" as they honor his recent Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. LeRoy Butler's legacy will now stand permanently alongside the NFL's most renowned and revered icons – the historic bedrock of professional football lore.
thecomeback.com
Mike McCarthy tries to explain overtime decision
Dallas Cowboys fans are still trying to process what happened Sunday in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys still had a chance to take the lead with a field goal but instead of taking the points, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opted to go for on fourth down, which the Cowboys failed to convert.
