Mike and Wes review the victory over the Cowboys, focusing on the key plays at key moments (2:41), the commitment to the running game (8:45) and the third-down defense (12:35). They also look at the upcoming matchup with the Titans, beginning with the challenge of RB Derrick Henry (17:29) and how to attack Tennessee's defense (22:21). They conclude with a brief look at the wild Minnesota-Buffalo game (24:49) and the honor being bestowed on Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler (29:15).

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO