Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers release running back Kylin Hill

In a surprising roster move Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers released second-year running back Kylin Hill. The move was made alongside the release of second-year wide receiver and returner Amari Rodgers. Hill, a seventh-round pick in 2021, was active in two games for the Packers after coming off the PUP...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Rumored Top 2 Teams

With Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly approaching a clear injury status, rumors regarding his potential free agency decision are swirling around the NFL. Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the highly-sought-after free agent. But according to Beckham's former high school coach, Nelson Stewart, two teams stand above the rest.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Putting Cowboys Blame On 1 Person

Thanksgiving came early for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith as he got to see the Dallas Cowboys he despises lose to the Green Bay Packers. But there's one person he's holding most accountable for their surprise loss at Lambeau Field. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith made the assertion that...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys

DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
DALLAS, TX
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Back in the win column

Mike and Wes review the victory over the Cowboys, focusing on the key plays at key moments (2:41), the commitment to the running game (8:45) and the third-down defense (12:35). They also look at the upcoming matchup with the Titans, beginning with the challenge of RB Derrick Henry (17:29) and how to attack Tennessee's defense (22:21). They conclude with a brief look at the wild Minnesota-Buffalo game (24:49) and the honor being bestowed on Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler (29:15).
GREEN BAY, WI
Statesville Record & Landmark

AREA BRIEFS: Hoffman becomes a member of Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly signed offensive lineman and Statesville native Brock Hoffman to their practice squad. Word broke of the move Tuesday evening, when it was also reported the Cowboys added wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the practice squad as well. The two took the spots previously held by center Alec Lindstrom, who was placed on injured reserve, and defensive end Mike Tafua, who was released.
STATESVILLE, NC
Packers.com

LeRoy Butler announces documentary film in development

On Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, before a national television audience on Thursday Night Football, the Packers will unveil the name Butler in the team's "Ring of Excellence" as they honor his recent Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. LeRoy Butler's legacy will now stand permanently alongside the NFL's most renowned and revered icons – the historic bedrock of professional football lore.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Mike McCarthy tries to explain overtime decision

Dallas Cowboys fans are still trying to process what happened Sunday in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys still had a chance to take the lead with a field goal but instead of taking the points, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opted to go for on fourth down, which the Cowboys failed to convert.
GREEN BAY, WI

