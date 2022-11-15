Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
How to stay safe on Michigan’s slick winter roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan had a few slick spots on the road Tuesday because of the intermittent snow showers. County road crews spent much of Tuesday making sure the roads are safe for drivers during the first real snowfall of the season. Road temperatures have not gone below freezing...
WKHM
Jackson’s most dangerous intersections of 2021
Jackson, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the 10 most dangerous intersections in Jackson County according to police car accident report data from 2021. Steven M. Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law, explained that the law firm publishes its annual Most Dangerous Intersection list as a public service.
WILX-TV
Mason Post Office to reopen Monday to normal hours
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - After being closed for several months due to structural issues, the Mason Post Office will reopen Monday. The building was closed in June due to ongoing repairs to the building for the safety of its customers and employees. People can start using the post office Monday....
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Slippery roads for Wednesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday morning with the possibility of slippery spots on untreated roadways during the morning commute. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest forecast on the Now Desk. ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2022. Average High: 47º Average Low...
WWMTCw
At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
WILX-TV
Jackson to install new sewer monitoring system
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse. City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”. The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials...
1 person dead from house fire in Jackson County's Columbia Township
Firefighters responded to an emergency call just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of White Road for a report of a heavy fire showing and the possibility that someone was still inside.
WILX-TV
CATA to close Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
thesalinepost.com
2 Hospitalized, Michigan Avenue Closed After Crash in Saline Tuesday
Two people were transported to the hospital and Michigan Avenue was closed for 45 minutes following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon in the City of Saline. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said a 65-year-old woman from Hudson was westbound on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor Street when she suffered a medical issue. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Prius, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lane near Monroe Street. The driver of a Buick Enclave went off the roadway on the south side of Michigan Avenue and struck two light poles before coming to a rest by the orthodontist office on the north side of Michigan Avenue.
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
WILX-TV
First-ever Turkey Drive-thru success with Jackson Police Department
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson Police Department helped Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. Giving away 150 free frozen turkeys. Hundreds of cars packed the parking lot of the Commonwealth Commerce Center in Downtown Jackson and some people even walked-up...
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
fox2detroit.com
Novi man killed after driving over black ice, spinning out and crashing into oncoming car
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic crash in Novi left en elderly person dead after his vehicle spun out on black ice. Novi police confirmed the fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. on Novi road when a 67-year-old resident driving northbound lost control, veered into an oncoming lane and struck another car.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
wkar.org
Multiple downtown Lansing streets to close for Silver Bells in the City
Lansing’s largest outdoor holiday event returns this week, and with it, a slew of downtown street closures. The annual Silver Bells In The City celebration officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday. However, starting Thursday morning, certain streets will be closed to accommodate the festivities. At approximately 7 a.m....
