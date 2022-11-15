ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Related
WILX-TV

How to stay safe on Michigan’s slick winter roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan had a few slick spots on the road Tuesday because of the intermittent snow showers. County road crews spent much of Tuesday making sure the roads are safe for drivers during the first real snowfall of the season. Road temperatures have not gone below freezing...
LANSING, MI
WKHM

Jackson’s most dangerous intersections of 2021

Jackson, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the 10 most dangerous intersections in Jackson County according to police car accident report data from 2021. Steven M. Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law, explained that the law firm publishes its annual Most Dangerous Intersection list as a public service.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Mason Post Office to reopen Monday to normal hours

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - After being closed for several months due to structural issues, the Mason Post Office will reopen Monday. The building was closed in June due to ongoing repairs to the building for the safety of its customers and employees. People can start using the post office Monday....
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Slippery roads for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday morning with the possibility of slippery spots on untreated roadways during the morning commute. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest forecast on the Now Desk. ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2022. Average High: 47º Average Low...
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
MARSHALL, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson to install new sewer monitoring system

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse. City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”. The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

CATA to close Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
LANSING, MI
thesalinepost.com

2 Hospitalized, Michigan Avenue Closed After Crash in Saline Tuesday

Two people were transported to the hospital and Michigan Avenue was closed for 45 minutes following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon in the City of Saline. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said a 65-year-old woman from Hudson was westbound on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor Street when she suffered a medical issue. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Prius, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lane near Monroe Street. The driver of a Buick Enclave went off the roadway on the south side of Michigan Avenue and struck two light poles before coming to a rest by the orthodontist office on the north side of Michigan Avenue.
SALINE, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

First-ever Turkey Drive-thru success with Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson Police Department helped Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. Giving away 150 free frozen turkeys. Hundreds of cars packed the parking lot of the Commonwealth Commerce Center in Downtown Jackson and some people even walked-up...
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkar.org

Multiple downtown Lansing streets to close for Silver Bells in the City

Lansing’s largest outdoor holiday event returns this week, and with it, a slew of downtown street closures. The annual Silver Bells In The City celebration officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday. However, starting Thursday morning, certain streets will be closed to accommodate the festivities. At approximately 7 a.m....
LANSING, MI

